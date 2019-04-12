Maharashtra Journalist Attacked With Stones In Satara: Police

The journalist was attacked with stones and was injured on his head, police said. (FILE PHOTO)

A journalist working with a vernacular newspaper was injured in an attack by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Satara district, a senior police official said on Friday.

The incident took place yesterday night when the journalist, identified as Murad Patel, was returning home in Khandala of Satara district, around 250 km from Mumbai, the official said.

The journalist was attacked with stones and was injured on his head, Satara Superintendent of Police Tejaswi Satpute told news agency PTI.

Police have registered a case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) against unidentified persons, she said, adding no arrest has been made yet.

According to the police, Mr Patel is undergoing treatment at a local hospital and his condition was said to be stable.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.