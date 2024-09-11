Last Photo Taken By Journalist Bill Biggart, Who Died Documenting 9/11, Goes Viral

Among those who witnessed the horrific events firsthand was photojournalist Bill Biggart.

Wednesday marks the 23rd anniversary of the devastating 9/11 terrorist attacks that shook the United States to its core. The 2001 attack on New York City's iconic World Trade Center had far-reaching global consequences, serving as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of even the most powerful nations.

On that fateful day, planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania, claiming the lives of nearly 3,000 people. The attacks were the deadliest on US soil since the Pearl Harbor bombing, which had precipitated America's entry into World War II.

Among those who witnessed the horrific events firsthand was photojournalist Bill Biggart. Bravely documenting the chaos and destruction, Mr Biggart captured a haunting image of the collapsing remains of Tower Two. Tragically, this final frame would prove to be his last.

The last photo taken by Bill Biggart, the only journalist killed covering 9/11. pic.twitter.com/vt85v3dZw1 — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) September 10, 2024

A seasoned press photographer, Mr Biggart was known for his passion for capturing conflict and social movements both domestically and internationally. His work often took him into dangerous situations, where he fearlessly documented the realities of war and injustice.

PetaPixel reported that during the attack, Bill Biggart's wife called him on his cellphone to inform him it was an act of terrorism, not an accident. "I'm O.K.," he reassured her. "I'm with the firemen."

Bolivar Arellano, a photographer for the New York Post who was also covering the tragic event, recalled seeing his colleague, Bill Biggart, at the scene. According to Arellano, Biggart was closer to the towers than any other photographer, and even closer than many of the firefighters.

At 10:28:22 a.m., the weakened support beneath the impact zone of the North Tower finally gave way, causing the massive structure to collapse.

At 10:28:24 a.m., Bill Biggart captured a striking photograph of the South Tower's ruins alongside the still-standing base of the North Tower. The scene was a sombre tapestry of repetitive industrial lines, softened and fractured by dust and smoke. The image was nearly devoid of colour, reflecting the solemnity and grimness of the day.

Bill was likely still looking through the viewfinder of his Canon D30 when 500,000 tons of glass, concrete, and steel suddenly collapsed on him at 120 miles per hour.

Four days after the tragedy, rescue crews finally recovered Biggart's body from beneath the dense rubble that once was the World Trade Center. Biggart was the only professional photographer covering 9/11 who did not make it out alive.