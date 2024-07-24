9 Students Injured After Ceiling Plaster Collapses In Madhya Pradesh School

A student claimed that a similar incident had happened a week ago (Representational)

At least nine girl students were injured when the ceiling plaster of a classroom in a government-run school collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred at a Chief Minister Rise School in Gotegaon town, they said.

The Madhya Pradesh government has started Chief Minister Rise Schools from the academic session 2022-23 to provide "quality" education to children in the state. They have facilities on a par with private institutions, according to officials.

District Education Officer (DEO) Anil Beohar said the block education officer was sent to the school after they learnt about the incident.

Initially, the students were treated at a community health centre in Gotegaon and those with serious injuries were shifted to the district hospital, Beohar said.

Meanwhile, a student claimed that a similar incident had happened a week ago but no attention was paid.

A probe has been ordered into Wednesday's plaster collapse and action will be taken after receiving the report, the DEO said, adding that if such an incident happened earlier at the school, its cognisance would be taken during the probe.

One of the injured girls, a Class 11 student, said they were studying in the classroom when a part of the ceiling plaster suddenly fell on them.

At least eight others besides her were injured due to the plaster collapse, she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)