Songs Insulting Gandhi Performed At Madhya Pradesh School On R-Day

The district administration in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district was left stunned after a Republic Day cultural programme at a government school triggered a major controversy. During the event, students reportedly sang objectionable lyrics, including offensive references to Mahatma Gandhi. The video of the performance went viral soon after, prompting outrage and swift administrative action.

The incident occurred at Jamunpani Government Primary School in Tendukheda, where the students allegedly parodied the lyrics of five songs, none of which reflected the spirit of Republic Day. As the footage circulated widely on social media, senior officials from the district administration to the education department expressed anger and disbelief.

School principal Dinesh Thakur claimed that the students were neither rehearsed nor prepared for the song. He said he was not present at the time of the performance, alleging that he had stepped into another classroom to discipline students. He said the song was sung at his request merely to "entertain villagers," and claimed ignorance about how such lyrics made it to the stage. The school has 45 students and only two teachers.

After the video surfaced, District Collector Rajni Singh took immediate cognisance of the matter. Early the next morning, Education Department officer Indurkhaya constituted an inquiry team and ordered a detailed investigation.

The probe team, comprising Tendukheda Tehsildar Nirmal Patle, Block Education Officer Pancham Singh Maravi, and other education officials, visited the school and began recording facts. A report is being prepared and will be submitted to the Collector, who will decide the course of action.

Officials involved in the inquiry have confirmed that the words used in the song about Mahatma Gandhi are inappropriate and highly objectionable. Both the Tehsildar and the Block Education Officer have acknowledged the seriousness of the content, while stating that the investigation is still underway.

The inquiry team has completed its preliminary report and prepared the report. Since the performers are minors, their statements have not been recorded. The final decision on disciplinary and punitive action will be taken by the Collector after reviewing the report.