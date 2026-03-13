Police Training School recruits in Madhya Pradesh have often made headlines for activities such as recruits reciting the Gita or reading the Ramcharitmanas. This time, however, the spotlight has fallen on the the Police Training School (PTS) in Tigra, Gwalior, over a controversy involving alleged poor-quality food, fake AI-generated videos, and the expulsion of dozens of recruits.

What initially appeared to be a routine complaint about sub-standard meals soon esclated into a serious discplinary matter. An internal inquiry revealed that several viral videos and images puportedly showing stale and unhygienic food beig served at the trainig facility were, in fact, fabricated using artificial intelligence tools.

Following the investigation, 36 recruits of the Rajasthan police - who were undergoing training at the Tigra PTS - were explelled for their involved in creating and circulating the misleading content.

The videos and photos had been widely shared on WhatsApp groups and social media, claiming that trainees were being served stale and poor-quality meals inside the training facility. The visuals triggered outrage and promptinh complaints to reach the Police Headquarters in Bhopal. Senior officers subsequently ordered a probe into the allegations.

However, when authorities examined the evidence, investigators discovered that many of the images and videos had been digitally created and manipulated using AI tools.

Following the inquiry, Additional Director General of Police (Training) Raja Babu Singh confirmed that 36 recruits were directly involved in creating and circulating the misleading content, allegedly to create unrest inside the training centre and damage the institution's reputation.

The police department termed the act "nefarious, mischievous and grossly indisciplined conduct." As a result, the recruits were expelled from the training programme and sent back to Rajasthan.

The Tigra Police Training School had admitted 1,005 recruits from the Rajasthan Police after a request from the Rajasthan Director General of Police. After the probe, the 36 trainees found responsible were handed over to Inspector Satveer Yadav of the Rajasthan Police, who escorted them back to their state on Thursday. Officials clarified that training for the remaining recruits is continuing normally.

During the investigation, authorities also discovered that the trainees had raised concerns about food arrangements at the facility. According to officials, only two cooks were deployed to prepare meals for the large group of Rajasthan trainees, and there was no permanent officer assigned to supervise the kitchen operations.

Some recruits reportedly demanded traditional Rajasthani dishes such as Gatte ki Sabzi, Ker-Sangri, and Bhatti ki Rotis instead of the machine-prepared meals being served at the centre. However, officials said these issues did not justify the creation and circulation of fabricated AI images meant to tarnish the reputation of the police training institution.