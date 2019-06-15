5 Killed, 8 Injured After Truck, Tempo Collide In UP Near Bareilly: Cops

The accident took place in Khailam village under Aliganj police station. (Representational)

Five persons, including two women and a 5-year-old child, were killed and eight others injured when a pick-up truck collided with a tempo near Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

The accident took place in Khailam village under Aliganj police station, police said on Friday.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital, where the condition of two of them is said to be critical, they added.

UP Irrigation Minister Dharampal Singh rushed to the district hospital on getting the information about the accident.

"The driver of the pick-up truck has been arrested," said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sansar Singh.

He identified those killed as Shriwati (45), Krishnapal (30), Mamta (27) and Mamta's son Keshav.

The identity of the fifth person who died in the accident is yet to be ascertained, he said.