Explained: What Is Coal Gasification And Can It Cut India's Fuel Imports?

An energy source buried underground (literally) has returned to the policy spotlight.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet of India cleared a Rs 37,500 crore support scheme for coal and lignite gasification. Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the plan could crowd in Rs 3 lakh crore of investments.

The timing is not accidental. Oil supply chains are under stress due to the Iran conflict. The Reserve Bank of India has warned that fuel prices may rise if the war drags on.

As New Delhi looks to secure supply chains, it is also chalking out a long-term strategy to reduce energy dependence. In its search for energy sources, the government has decided to turn domestic coal (found in abundance) into gas, chemicals, and fuels that India currently imports at a high cost.

What Is Coal Gasification?

Contrary to what the name of the process suggests, coal gasification does not burn coal. It heats crushed coal with limited oxygen and steam at very high temperature and pressure.

This produces syngas - mainly carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrogen (H₂). Syngas can then be converted into:

Methanol

Ammonia

Urea

Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG)

Hydrogen

Liquid fuels and chemicals

In effect, coal becomes a substitute for imported natural gas and petrochemical feedstock.

Coal Gasification: Why This Matters?

India's import bill for replaceable products such as LNG, methanol, ammonia, ammonium nitrate and others was Rs 2.77 lakh crore in FY25. Coal gasification directly targets this bill.

Product Import dependence Why it matters LNG 50% Power, city gas, industry Urea 20% Fertilizers Ammonia 100% Fertilizers, chemicals Methanol 80-90% Chemicals, fuels

It is worth mentioning that back in 2024, the Ministry of Coal began India's first underground coal gasification pilot in Jharkhand to tap such reserves. This project also shows promise because of the scale of India's coal advantage:-

Coal resources: 401 billion tonnes

Lignite: 47 billion tonnes

Annual coal use: 1 billion tonnes

Coal share in primary commercial energy: 55%+

Coal share in power generation: 72%

Coal production FY25: 1,047.5 million tonnes

Significantly, around 40 per cent of India's coal is deep-seated and hard to mine. And gasification can unlock this. However, gasification plants are capital-intensive and need long visibility.

Coal Gasification: India's 2030 Target

India wants 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of coal gasification by 2030. This builds on earlier steps:

2018: Talcher coal gasification-based fertiliser announcement

2020: Incentives in commercial coal mining auctions

2021: Roadmap for coal-based hydrogen

Jan 2024: Rs 8,500 crore support for 8 projects

May 2026: The new Rs 37,500 crore expansion push

Lessons From Other Countries

Country What worked China 70% methanol and >90% ammonia from coal gasification; global methanol leader Indonesia $2.3 bn plant to cut LPG imports Japan Advanced IGCC, clean coal R&D after Fukushima United States Early attempts, limited commercial success

China's example shows how coal can replace imported gas in chemicals at scale. Notably, India's Adani Group is working on a Rs 70,000 crore coal gasification plant in Nagpur this year. The plant will produce syngas, ammonia, and hydrogen.

Coal Gasification: Is It Green?

Gasification is still coal-based. But it is more efficient and cleaner than direct burning. It also enables carbon capture more easily at the syngas stage. At the same time, India is rapidly expanding clean energy.

FY26: 57.5 GW net capacity added

95% of additions were renewables (incl. large hydro)

Total capacity: 533 GW

Renewables share: 52%

151 GW under construction

Storage tenders picking up pace

(Data: Council on Energy, Environment and Water Green Finance Centre)

Coal gasification, therefore, is being positioned as import substitution for chemicals and gas, not as a rollback of renewables.

Another Parallel Bet: Geothermal Energy

A recent study by Project InnerSpace and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water finds India holds:

Use Technical potential Industrial heat 11,000 GW Cooling 1,500+ GW (30-40% power cut) Electricity 450 GW

States with promise: Gujarat, UP, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh. Pilot projects like the Tapri geothermal cold storage in Himachal show early movement.

(With inputs from Amod Prakash Singh)