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Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in red as oil prices have risen again following a fresh military flare-up over the weekend between US and Iran. 

LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market


 

Jun 29, 2026 08:02 (IST)
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UPI Eases Provident Fund Access, But Don't Rush To Withdraw Yet. Here's Why

One of the biggest risks is losing eligibility for lifelong pension benefits that could provide stable monthly income after retirement. Read full report here

Jun 29, 2026 07:55 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Check Total Market Cap Of BSE Sensex Companies

At the close on Friday, the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,75,16,372.

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