16 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2026
Stock Market Live Updates: While Asian markets opened higher on Monday, oil has crossed the $100-mark. Hence, the trading session is likely to remain volatile.
The GIFT Nifty indicates a higher opening for Dalal Street, but Indian equity benchmarks may fall in the red as the trading session progresses.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
Stock Market News: Several Results Lined Up Today
RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank, L&T Finance, M&M Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, Coal India, AU Small Finance Bank, and SBI Cards, among others.
Are Minimum Wage Laws Doing More Harm Than Good To Low-Income Workers?
Around 64% of Indian workers earn below the minimum wage. For almost half the workforce, hiring them would be illegal even after a 30% pay raise. Read full report here