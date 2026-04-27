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Stock Market Live Updates: While Asian markets opened higher on Monday, oil has crossed the $100-mark. Hence, the trading session is likely to remain volatile. 

The GIFT Nifty indicates a higher opening for Dalal Street, but Indian equity benchmarks may fall in the red as the trading session progresses.

LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:- 

Apr 27, 2026 08:00 (IST)
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Stock Market News: Several Results Lined Up Today

RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank, L&T Finance, M&M Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, Coal India, AU Small Finance Bank, and SBI Cards, among others.

Apr 27, 2026 07:36 (IST)
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Are Minimum Wage Laws Doing More Harm Than Good To Low-Income Workers?

Around 64% of Indian workers earn below the minimum wage. For almost half the workforce, hiring them would be illegal even after a 30% pay raise. Read full report here

Apr 27, 2026 07:35 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Check BSE Sensex Total Market Cap

At the close on Friday (April 24), the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,61,87,365.

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