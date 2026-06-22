Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in green on Monday. At the open, Sensex was up 290 points while the Nifty gained 70 points.
Meanwhile, the rupee opened 3 paise stronger at 94.33 against the US dollar, compared to Friday's close of 94.36 a dollar.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
Samsung Redefines Premium Residential Cooling with Smart Air Care and Windfree Climate Solutions
Samsung, today announced the deployment of its next-generation residential climate solutions that combine WindFree cooling, PM1.0 purification, SmartThings connectivity and AI-enabled VRF technology to redefine premium living experiences in India.
Tailored specifically to meet the evolving demands of Indian urban centers where rising temperatures and deteriorating air quality are becoming everyday concerns - Samsung's integrated ecosystem addresses consumer wellness, indoor air quality, connected living and macro energy efficiency.
The deployment represents a significant benchmark for integrated residential projects, utilizing WindFree air conditioning with PM1.0 purification, Wi-Fi enabled SmartThings connectivity and AI-enabled VRF outdoor units at scale.
"At Samsung, our innovation philosophy begins with understanding real consumer needs and everyday living challenges. Today's homeowners are looking beyond conventional cooling - they expect healthier air, connected experiences, intelligent energy management and greater comfort. Our WindFree climate solutions are specifically optimised for local conditions and combine all these capabilities into one integrated ecosystem that is unique to Samsung," said Vipin Agrawal, Head of SAC Business, Samsung India.
Cypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
"Bitcoin price today is holding firm around the mid-$60,000 range after rebounding on the back of improving geopolitical sentiment and renewed market confidence. Recent developments, including easing concerns around Iran-related sanctions and continued institutional engagement with Bitcoin treasury strategies, have helped strengthen market sentiment. While Ethereum faces resistance at key levels and broader market volatility persists, Bitcoin continues to demonstrate resilience as investors look beyond short-term fluctuations and focus on long-term adoption trends.
For investors, the current environment calls for patience and disciplined portfolio allocation rather than chasing sharp price moves. A staggered investment approach, combined with a focus on fundamentally strong assets, can help navigate changing market conditions. Bitcoin remains the market's anchor asset, while ecosystems such as Ethereum and Solana continue to attract interest due to their expanding utility and developer activity. Investors should stay focused on long-term wealth creation, maintain diversification, and avoid making decisions driven solely by short-term market excitement."
Jio Platforms' Debut Could Give RIL Top 2 Slots In Indian M-Cap League
The Reliance Industries Limited group, led by Mukesh Ambani, is expected to account for nearly 7 per cent of the total market capitalisation of companies listed on the BSE following the initial public offering (IPO) of its telecom and digital services arm, Jio Platforms. The group's share currently stands at less than 4 per cent.
Crypto Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex
Bitcoin is stabilising around the $64,000 level as global markets navigate the aftermath of a volatile week and closely monitor the weekend's geopolitical developments. Friday's massive $330 million liquidation of leveraged long positions effectively flushed out excess speculative froth from the derivatives market. While institutional ETF inflows are momentarily on a wait-and-watch pause, on-chain metrics reveal steady accumulation behaviour by long-term holder cohorts, preventing any deeper structural breakdown. Looking ahead into the trading week, the $60,000 zone remains a critical psychological and technical line of defence for the bulls. Conversely, a decisive daily close above the immediate overhead resistance at $64,500 is required to neutralise the current bearish bias and kickstart a sustainable relief rally toward higher liquidity pockets.
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC traded relatively stable around $64K before slipping to $63.3K, as investors reacted to uncertainty surrounding US-Iran negotiations. Weekend developments raised some concerns , pushing oil prices higher, while US stock futures also moved lower. Alongside geopolitical developments, markets are closely watching Thursday's Core PCE inflation report, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. In the near term, BTC may remain in consolidation as investors assess both US-Iran headlines and upcoming macroeconomic data. Holding above the $63K level could support stabilisation, while broader market sentiment is likely to determine the next move.
Crypto Update By WazirX Market's Desk
"Bitcoin trades at $64,221, up 1.56%, but daily technicals remain mixed: oscillators show Buy while moving averages and overall summary signal Sell.
Ethereum gained 1.42% to $1,729, though daily technicals remain cautious. Base's Beryl upgrade strengthens Ethereum's Layer 2 ecosystem with faster withdrawals, B20 token issuance, and scalability improvements ahead of mainnet rollout.
AI-related cryptos led market gains as sector interest stayed strong, while AI-powered security tools saw wider adoption across crypto platforms, improving threat detection and risk monitoring.
Institutional interest also remained in focus, with Japan's National Business Corporate Pension Fund reportedly considering a 1% crypto allocation for diversification.
In the U.S., digital assets continue to gain attention across the political spectrum, reflecting crypto's growing role in mainstream policy discussions.
Meanwhile, observers compared Bitcoin's adoption curve to early smartphone growth, keeping focus on its potential long-term role in global finance amid expanding retail, institutional, and regulatory interest worldwide."
Crypto Update By Piyush Walke
Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Bitcoin traded around the $64,000 level on Sunday as investors weighed renewed geopolitical tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz alongside fresh concerns about Strategy's Bitcoin financing model.Bitcoin rebounded after slipping below $63,000 on Friday, though overall price action remained largely unchanged for the week.
From a technical perspective, Bitcoin remains at a key juncture. A sustained hold above $64,000 could support a move toward the next resistance level at $65,500. Conversely, a break below nearby support may trigger another decline toward $62,000. Until a decisive breakout occurs, BTC is expected to trade within a broad range between $60,500 and $67,500. A confirmed move beyond either boundary could provide the market's next directional cue.
Ethereum continues to show relative strength in the near term, maintaining support above the critical $1,700-$1,720 zone. Immediate resistance is seen between $1,830 and $1,850, with a breakout above this area potentially opening the door for a rally toward the $1,900 level.
Stock Market News: Expert View By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 snapped its five-session winning streak on Friday, declining 154.90 points (0.64%) to close at 24,013.10, as broad-based selling in information technology stocks weighed on sentiment. The weakness mirrored global cues after Accenture's softer-than-expected outlook triggered profit booking across the IT space, dragging the index below the 24,000 mark intraday before a partial recovery.
Global cues remain supportive at the start of the week. While US markets were closed on Friday for Juneteenth, Thursday's strong rally in the Nasdaq and S&P 500, led by semiconductor stocks, continues to provide a positive undertone despite the Federal Reserve maintaining a cautious stance. Asian markets are trading mixed, with strength in Japan and South Korea offset by softer Chinese equities. Meanwhile, Brent crude has stabilised near the $80 per barrel mark after last week's sharp correction, offering relief for India's inflation and fiscal outlook, although geopolitical developments in the Middle East remain a key monitorable.
Domestically, GIFT Nifty indicates a positive start, suggesting that Friday's decline may largely remain a healthy corrective move within the broader recovery trend. Technically, the 24,000 level continues to be a crucial support zone. Sustaining above this level is likely to keep the positive bias intact, with immediate resistance placed at 24,150-24,200. A decisive breakout above this zone could trigger fresh buying interest and short covering, paving the way towards 24,300-24,400. On the downside, a breach below 24,000 may invite profit booking towards 23,900 and subsequently 23,800. Overall, the strategy remains buy on dips as long as the Nifty holds above the 23,900 support zone.