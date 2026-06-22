Samsung, today announced the deployment of its next-generation residential climate solutions that combine WindFree cooling, PM1.0 purification, SmartThings connectivity and AI-enabled VRF technology to redefine premium living experiences in India.

Tailored specifically to meet the evolving demands of Indian urban centers where rising temperatures and deteriorating air quality are becoming everyday concerns - Samsung's integrated ecosystem addresses consumer wellness, indoor air quality, connected living and macro energy efficiency.

The deployment represents a significant benchmark for integrated residential projects, utilizing WindFree air conditioning with PM1.0 purification, Wi-Fi enabled SmartThings connectivity and AI-enabled VRF outdoor units at scale.

"At Samsung, our innovation philosophy begins with understanding real consumer needs and everyday living challenges. Today's homeowners are looking beyond conventional cooling - they expect healthier air, connected experiences, intelligent energy management and greater comfort. Our WindFree climate solutions are specifically optimised for local conditions and combine all these capabilities into one integrated ecosystem that is unique to Samsung," said Vipin Agrawal, Head of SAC Business, Samsung India.