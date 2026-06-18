Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in the green on Thursday as oil prices fell further after US, Iran signed an MoU. At the open, Sensex gained 80 points while Nifty was marginally up.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
US Fed Keeps Rate Steady: Expert View By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
"The US Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged was largely in line with market expectations. However, the central bank's cautious commentary on inflation and signals that rate cuts may take longer than anticipated weighed on investor sentiment across global markets. Bitcoin fell below the $65,000 mark following the announcement, while the broader crypto market also witnessed a pullback as investors recalibrated expectations around liquidity conditions and the pace of monetary easing. The reaction underscores the growing sensitivity of digital assets to macroeconomic developments, particularly US interest rate policy.
That said, short-term price movements should not distract investors from the broader trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem. Crypto markets are increasingly being shaped by institutional participation, stronger market infrastructure, and expanding global adoption. Investors should focus on fundamentals, maintain a long-term perspective, and use market corrections as an opportunity to reassess portfolio allocations rather than react impulsively to near-term developments. As the asset class matures, periods of volatility are likely to coexist with a stronger foundation for sustainable growth."
Crypto Update By Piyush Walke
Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
The Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50%-3.75% on Wednesday, marking the fourth straight meeting without a rate adjustment and matching market expectations. Post the release Bitcoin briefly fell over 2% to $64,800 level, while gold fell by 3% ,following the decision. A key factor behind Bitcoin traders' cautious stance is the lack of sustained inflows into spot ETFs, suggesting that institutional participation has yet to strengthen meaningfully.
From a technical perspective, Bitcoin continues to maintain a constructive outlook while trading around $65,000 level. However, a decisive close above $67,000 is required to validate stronger bullish momentum. As of now some consolidation around $64,000- $67,000 is expected in bitcoin. Ethereum appears comparatively stronger in the near term, remaining supported above its strong support around $1,700-$1,750 range. Immediate resistance lies between $1,850 and $1,830, and a breakout above this zone could pave the way for a move toward $1,900.
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Crypto Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Bitcoin is showing resilience, trading above the $64,000 level despite Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's hawkish speech. The "higher-for-longer" projection has pressured risk assets, effectively stalling the recovery attempt from early-June lows. Sentiment has also been affected by concerns around potential Bitcoin sales from Strategy. While long-term holders continue to accumulate, the immediate price action is dominated by liquidations of leveraged long positions that were caught offside by the Fed's policy adjustments. Market participants are now focusing on the $61,000-$63,500 support zone, which must hold to prevent a deeper slide toward $55,000, while resistance stands at $67,500.
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Crypto Update By WazirX Market's Desk
"The latest signals from the US Federal Reserve suggest that inflation remains a key concern for policymakers, and that could have important implications for crypto markets over the coming months.
The central bank significantly raised its inflation forecast, with its preferred inflation gauge (PCE) projected to reach 3.6% in 2026. Historically, higher interest rates have acted as a headwind for risk assets, including Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. This often leads some capital to move away from higher-risk assets in search of safer opportunities.
However, higher rates can create short-term pressure, but persistent inflation can also strengthen Bitcoin's long-term value proposition. Bitcoin has a fixed supply. As concerns around inflation and currency debasement increase, many investors continue to view Bitcoin as a potential store of value in an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic environment.
Institutional investors are also increasingly allocating a portion of their portfolios to Bitcoin as an alternative asset with distinct risk and return characteristics. This diversification trend has become increasingly visible since 2020 and continues to gain traction among institutional participants.
Overall, while the Fed's updated outlook may create investor sensitivity towards risk assets, it also reinforces the broader investment case for Bitcoin."
Crypto Update By Ashish Singhal
Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch
The rate hold was largely expected. What markets were really looking for was the Fed's view on inflation, and the decision suggests that inflation remains a bigger concern than growth for now, particularly with energy prices and geopolitical tensions continuing to create uncertainty.
For crypto and other risk assets, that doesn't materially change the picture. Markets have been operating in a higher-for-longer environment for some time, and today's decision reinforces that view. While geopolitical developments may continue to drive short-term volatility, the bigger drivers for risk assets remain inflation, liquidity, and the eventual path of monetary policy.
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
Broader markets traded lower after the Fed kept rates unchanged at 3.5%-3.75% but struck a hawkish tone. Updated projections showed higher inflation expectations and a slower pace of future rate cuts. BTC fell 2.2% to around $64.1K. Gold and silver also saw price drop. The key takeaway is that the Fed appears focused on preventing inflation risks, signaling tighter financial conditions which will eventually reduce liquidity support for risk assets. BTC's Price has stabilized around $64K-65K, suggesting selling pressure is easing, though buyers remain cautious and near-term consolidation is likely.
Stock Market Today: Expert View By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty extended its winning streak for a fourth consecutive session, closing above the crucial 24,000 mark, supported by sustained domestic institutional buying, easing crude oil prices, and strength in IT and PSU banking stocks. However, sentiment is likely to turn cautious at the opening as global markets reacted negatively to the US Federal Reserve's relatively hawkish policy guidance. While the Fed kept interest rates unchanged, its updated projections signalled that inflation remains persistent and policy rates could stay higher for longer, pushing US bond yields higher and triggering profit-taking across global equities.
For Indian markets, softer crude prices continue to provide an important macro cushion by supporting the inflation and fiscal outlook. At the same time, resilient domestic liquidity and improving earnings expectations should help limit downside despite global headwinds. Investors are likely to remain selective, with stock-specific opportunities expected to outperform broader market moves.
Technically, 24,000 remains the immediate pivot for the Nifty. Holding above this level would keep the positive bias intact and could pave the way towards 24,200-24,400. On the downside, any sustained breach below 24,000 may invite profit booking towards 23,900, followed by the 23,800-23,650 support zone. While a mildly negative start is likely in line with overnight global cues and softer GIFT Nifty indications, the overall medium-term trend continues to favour buying on dips as long as key support levels remain intact.
US FED Decision To Hold Rates: Expert View By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Federal Reserve's decision to maintain rates unchanged for a fourth consecutive meeting was widely expected, but the updated projections reinforce a 'higher-for-longer' interest rate environment. The division among policymakers, with half still anticipating at least one more rate hike this year, along with elevated inflation forecasts and slower GDP growth, reflects the Fed's ongoing focus on controlling price pressures even if it moderates economic growth. For global equities, the message is somewhat hawkish as expectations of an early rate-cut cycle are pushed further away. This could keep bond yields high, strengthen the US dollar, and lead to intermittent risk-off sentiment in emerging markets. While interest rate-sensitive sectors may face short-term volatility, the overall market impact is likely to stay moderate since the Fed has avoided any surprise tightening.
For Indian equities, the fundamental investment case remains solid, supported by resilient domestic macroeconomic indicators, healthy corporate earnings, sustained SIP inflows, and government-led capex. However, near-term market trends could be influenced by FII flows and currency movements, as global liquidity remains tight. Overall, any volatility stemming from the Fed's stance should be viewed as an opportunity to invest in quality businesses with a medium- to long-term perspective.