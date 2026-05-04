Markets React On Election Results Amid Global Oil Risk Pressure

Indian stock markets opened strong on Monday as traders reacted to early trends from assembly elections in five states: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry. The Sensex and Nifty benchmarks moved up sharply. Both indices jumped as domestic political signals boosted confidence. Markets were helped by optimism around policy continuity and stability.

Still, worries remain. Global oil prices are high due to geopolitical tensions, especially in the Middle East. Rising crude can push inflation up and hurt markets. Global data and jobs reports add to the volatility outlook.

By midday, equity benchmarks erased early gains as the BSE Sensex traded flat at 77149 points while the NSE Nifty 50 traded little changed at 24077.

Below is a quick snapshot of market moves early Monday:

Index / Indicator Approx Move Today Key Driver BSE Sensex +600 to +900 points Local election trends, easing crude NSE Nifty50 +170 to +292 points Early positive sentiment Crude oil price High, volatile Iran/Middle East tensions Global cues Mixed obs data, central bank outlook

"Markets are balancing cautious feelings toward growing geopolitical worries with optimistic feelings toward the domestic political situation," says Siddharth Maurya, MD at Vibhavangal Anukulkara. He notes that confidence from trends in West Bengal elections is lifting sentiment around infrastructure, manufacturing, and consumption areas.

Global Risks Still Matter

Both Maurya and Vaibhav Kaushik, Market Analyst at GCL Broking, flag rising global tensions. Kaushik says a spike in oil prices could hit the economy and inflation, pressuring sectors tied to domestic consumption. He predicts a bifurcated market, where local cyclical stocks rise but globally sensitive sectors stay volatile.

As per experts, investors should stay balanced. Markets might cheer short-term political clarity. But crude oil trends and global uncertainty could still sway trading. Broad diversification and careful allocation are suggested over chasing short rallies.