A big pay cheque can help you qualify for a big loan. But rent, school fees, family responsibilities and existing EMIs can leave you struggling to repay it. Here is what borrowers should calculate before taking on a large debt.

A salary of Rs 3 lakh a month may sound like enough to comfortably afford a home loan, a car loan and a few other expenses. But what if only Rs 1.6 lakh actually reaches your bank account? And what if a large part of that money is already committed to rent, school fees, household expenses and family responsibilities?

This is where many high-income borrowers get their calculations wrong.

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A bank may approve a large loan based on your income and repayment history. But loan approval does not necessarily mean you can comfortably afford the monthly installments. The lender may not know how much you spend on your children's education, how much you send to your parents or whether you are already struggling with other financial commitments.

According to Anurag Mehra, Director of Expert Panel, borrowers should calculate their repayment capacity using their actual take-home salary rather than the headline figure mentioned in their employment contract.

High Salary Vs Actual Take-Home Pay: The First Big Difference

Consider someone earning Rs 36 lakh annually. That works out to a monthly Cost to Company (CTC) of Rs 3 lakh.

However, the entire amount does not reach the employee's bank account. A 20 per cent variable component, which may be paid annually, along with provident fund contributions and income tax, can bring the monthly salary credit down to around Rs 1.6 lakh.

A person planning a large EMI based on a Rs 3 lakh monthly salary could end up committing a much larger share of their actual income than they realise.

This is why Mehra recommends planning loan repayments around fixed monthly take-home pay. Annual bonuses and performance-linked incentives should ideally be treated as additional money that can be used for loan prepayments rather than regular EMI commitments.

How Multiple EMIs Can Eat Into A High Salary

Lenders may be comfortable allowing EMIs to consume as much as 50 per cent of a borrower's take-home income. But that does not necessarily make it a comfortable financial arrangement.

For instance, a monthly take-home salary of Rs 1.6 lakh could support a home loan EMI of around Rs 80,000 under such a calculation. A home loan of approximately Rs 90 lakh, spread over 20 years at an interest rate of 8.75 per cent, would have an EMI of roughly Rs 79,600.

Now add a car loan of Rs 12 lakh for five years. The monthly EMI would be close to Rs 25,000. Together, the two loans would consume more than Rs 1 lakh every month.

That leaves less than Rs 60,000 for groceries, electricity bills, school fees, insurance, medical expenses, travel and savings. An income that looks substantial on paper can suddenly feel stretched.

Mehra suggests keeping the combined EMI burden within 35-40 per cent of fixed take-home pay. This leaves some breathing room for expenses that do not appear in a bank's loan eligibility calculation.

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A High Salary Today Does Not Guarantee Financial Security Tomorrow

There is another problem with taking a large loan. Most big-ticket loans, particularly home loans, run for 15-20 years. Careers, however, do not always follow a predictable path.

Variable pay can fall during a difficult business year. Companies can restructure. Employees can face salary cuts or lose their jobs. According to Expert Panel's data, job loss or a salary reduction is the most common reason borrowers fall behind on repayments, accounting for 31 per cent of cases.

Interest rates can also change the calculation. For example, a 0.25 percentage point increase in the interest rate on a Rs 1 crore floating-rate home loan with a 20-year tenure can add roughly Rs 1,600 to the monthly EMI, depending on the lender's recalculation.

That may not sound like much in isolation. But when a household is already managing multiple EMIs, even a small increase can add pressure.

Before Taking A Second Loan, Ask Yourself These 5 Questions

A second loan often looks like an easy solution when money is tight. A medical bill arrives, an unexpected expense crops up or a pre-approved personal loan offer appears on a banking app.

But accepting another loan without checking your repayment capacity can make an already difficult situation worse. Here are five questions to ask before taking another loan:-

1. Do You Really Need The Money Right Now?

There is a difference between an unavoidable expense and a discretionary purchase. A medical emergency cannot always wait. A new smartphone, holiday or expensive purchase usually can.

Expert Panel's data shows that 26 per cent of borrowers took loans because of medical emergencies. This highlights why some borrowing is unavoidable. However, if the expense can wait, saving for a few months may be cheaper than committing to years of EMIs.

2. How Much Of Your Salary Is Already Going Towards EMIs?

Calculate all existing repayments before adding another loan. Include home loans, car loans, personal loans, credit card dues and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) commitments.

For instance, someone earning Rs 1 lakh a month and already paying Rs 30,000 in EMIs may find it difficult to accommodate another personal loan. A Rs 3 lakh personal loan at 14 per cent interest for three years would add an EMI of approximately Rs 10,250. The total EMI burden would rise to more than 40 per cent of monthly income, leaving limited room for unexpected expenses.

3. Are You Taking A New Loan To Repay An Old One?

This is one of the biggest warning signs. According to Expert Panel's data, around 40 per cent of borrowers approaching the organisation are paying EMIs through fresh loans or credit cards. Another 10 per cent took a loan specifically to roll over existing dues.

Borrowing more to repay existing debt can create a cycle that becomes increasingly difficult to escape. If you are facing this situation, speak to your existing lender about restructuring the repayment schedule, extending the tenure or reducing the EMI before taking on another loan.

4. Can You Manage Your EMIs If Your Salary Stops For Three Months?

A job loss or salary cut can turn a manageable loan into a serious financial burden. This is particularly risky when a household depends on a single income to service multiple loans. Before borrowing more, check whether you have enough emergency savings to cover essential expenses and loan repayments for at least six months.

5. Do You Know The Actual Cost Of The Loan?

The advertised interest rate is not the only expense. Check the Key Fact Statement (KFS) to understand the Annual Percentage Rate (APR), processing fees, prepayment charges and late payment penalties. Also, avoid applying to several lenders within a short period. Multiple loan applications can lead to repeated hard enquiries on your credit report and may affect your credit score.

How Much Loan Can You Actually Afford?

The idea is not to avoid borrowing altogether. A home loan, for instance, can help a family buy an asset that may otherwise take years to afford. The important thing is to borrow an amount that does not compromise your financial freedom.

Mehra's advice is to calculate loan eligibility using fixed monthly take-home income, keep combined EMIs within 35-40 per cent of that amount and maintain an emergency fund covering at least six months of expenses.

For homebuyers, making a larger down payment and taking a slightly smaller loan can also reduce the repayment burden over the years. A bank's approval tells you how much it is willing to lend. It does not tell you how much you should borrow.