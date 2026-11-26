Former Congress MP Abhijit Mukherjee today dismissed West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's claim that former president Pranab Mukherjee had advised him to join the BJP. Abhijit Mukherjee, the son of the late president, called the assertion "untenable" in a post on X.

"CM Subhendu's claim on Pranab Babu's advice to him to join BJP is untenable. He was too junior for any advice," Abhijit Mukherjee, who served two terms as MP, said.

The rebuttal comes after Adhikari, speaking during an interactive session at The Economic Times Bengal Ascends event, said that the late former president had counselled him at Rashtrapati Bhavan to leave the Trinamool Congress and align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief minister also called the Trinamool leadership under his predecessor and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee a corporate hierarchy, adding "theirs was a single-man party, a single-woman, bua-bhatija (aunt-nephew) party" run by a "chairman and managing director".

Adhikari said Pranab Mukherjee had told him, "If you want to remain an employee, stay there. All are lampposts."

To a question whether this conversation took place during Pranab Mukherjee's 2012-2017 presidency, Adhikari declined to elaborate. "There can be a controversy over this, so I will not speak much on it."

READ | 'Work With Modi If You Want To Move Ahead': Suvendu Adhikari Recalls Pranab Mukherjee's Advice

"My original adviser is the late Pranab Mukherjee. After he became the president, I went to Raisina Hill, where the nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) had also gone. Pranab ji told me, I will not say too much, Pranab ji told me, 'Think about what you want to do. If you want to remain an employee, stay here with her (Mamata Banerjee). And if you want to move ahead on your own strength, then stay with Modi ji.' This was his straight advice to me," Adhikari said at the event.

Abhijit Mukherjee, who has served as an MLA, also accused the BJP government in Bengal of disrupting his family's century-old religious customs in Birbhum district. He alleged the state irrigation department did not release water into a local canal during the festivities at his ancestral village.

"Subhendu Govt has forced me to abandon a 130 year old tradition of Kolabou Snan at Kandor & immersion of Durga Pratima as no water available in that Kandor during this Durga Puja-2026 at Miraty, Birbhum. Coursey Irrigation Dept Birbhum," Mukherjee wrote on X.

The ancestral Durga Puja at Mirati village, some 200 km from Kolkata, held deep personal significance for Pranab Mukherjee, who died in August 2020 at the age of 84.

Even while serving in key Union ministries and later as the president, he returned to his ancestral home every year to conduct the four-day rituals himself. "I want to avail this opportunity to be with the people of my area," Pranab Mukherjee had said during a Durga Puja ceremony in October 2011.

Abhijit Mukherjee, 66, entered politics in 2011 as Congress MLA from Nalhati in Birbhum. After his father vacated the Jangipur parliamentary constituency in Murshidabad district upon being appointed president in 2012, he won the subsequent Lok Sabha bypoll and retained the seat in 2014 before losing to the Trinamool's Khalilur Rahaman in 2019.

Following the 2021 state assembly polls, Abhijit Mukherjee joined the Trinamool, saying at the time, "The way Mamata Banerjee halted the recent communal wave by BJP, I believe that in the future, with the support of others, she would be able to do the same in the entire country."

But he returned to the Congress four years later, terming his switch to the Trinamool a "mistake".