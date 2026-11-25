West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has said that former president Pranab Mukherjee asked him to leave the Trinamool Congress and work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he wanted to grow on his own strength in politics.

Launching a strong attack at the Trinamool leadership, he said the party was like a private firm run by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

"Theirs was a single-man party, a single-woman, bua-bhatija (aunt-nephew) party. And along with that, completely company-like, a chairman and managing director," Adhikari said at The Economic Times' 'Bengal Ascends' event.

"I was also there, but I will not remain an employee, which is why I walked out."

The Nandigram MLA, who was once a key strategist and cabinet minister in the then Mamata Banerjee government before crossing over to the BJP ahead of the 2021 West Bengal assembly election, praised the former president for guiding his political transition.

"My original adviser is the late Pranab Mukherjee. After he became the president, I went to Raisina Hill, where the nephew had also gone. Pranab ji told me, I will not say too much, Pranab ji told me, 'Think about what you want to do. If you want to remain an employee, stay here with her. And if you want to move ahead on your own strength, then stay with Modi ji.' This was his straight advice to me," Adhikari said.

Mukherjee had served for decades in top Union ministries before becoming president between 2012 and 2017. He died in 2020. Four months later, in December 2020, Adhikari resigned from the Trinamool and joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Medinipur.

To a question about when exactly he had the conversation with the former president, Adhikari declined to give specifics, citing respect for the late head of state.

"I will not say much on this. He is no longer among us. There can be a controversy over this, so I will not speak much on it. He was my guardian, my adviser, he was everyone's. Apart from politics, every Indian respects Pranab Mukherjee," the chief minister said, adding that those who decided to stay back with the "bua-bhatija" were just "lamposts".

The Trinamool lost the Bengal assembly election in May after its long 15-year rule. The BJP unseated it by taking 208 of the 294 seats, while the Trinamool dropped to 80 seats, down from 215 in the previous election.

Mamata Banerjee also lost her Bhabanipur seat to Adhikari.