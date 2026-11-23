Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is clear: he will not allow cow slaughter in his state. It is not just words, he also has a plan. His government, he says, will bring a Bill to strengthen existing legal provisions against the practice. He is also open to the idea of people messaging him directly about it.

"I will not allow Gau Mata to be slaughtered in the state. You may interpret our cabinet decision at your will," the first-term Chief Minister told reporters after a state cabinet meeting at the secretariat Nabanna on Monday.

The Chief Minister was referring to the state cabinet decision to announce financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh annually to 'gaushalas' for upkeep of sick and aged cows, as part of the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, a central scheme to develop and conserve indigenous bovine breeds, upgrade their genetics and boost milk production.

The government, Adhikari said, is taking firm steps to stop the practice of clandestine slaughter.

He referred to the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950 and underscored its strict enforcement while referring to a Calcutta High Court judgment on the matter.

"I will not allow such things to happen here. If they are doing it secretly, send me the details. I will put an end to it. I have the cattle Act of 1950 and a Calcutta High Court judgment to strictly enforce the law," he said, while referring to multiple instances where offenders have been prosecuted in the past six months.

"We will bring a new Bill for quick action against offenders once information of illegal slaughter is received," he added.

When questioned if this meant slaughter would also be prohibited in slaughterhouses, the Chief Minister differentiated between illegal slaughter and those carried out under the realm of law.

"Slaughterhouses and causing harm to Gau Mata are not the same thing. If it is permitted in a slaughterhouse, you can do it," he said.

In May, the BJP-led government had issued fresh guidelines making fitness certificates mandatory before the slaughter of cattle, including cows, bulls and buffaloes.

The animals could be slaughtered only after certification by authorised local officials and a government veterinary surgeon, and at designated slaughterhouses, it stated.

The guidelines also prohibit slaughter in open public places and provide for imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both, for violations.

In September, religious preacher Baba Bageshwar, during a visit to the state, said that non-vegetarian food should be kept away from Durga puja mandaps and during Navratri, sparking a row.

READ | "Bengalis Will Eat Meat": State BJP On Dhirendra Shastri's Durga Puja Remark

Amid the furore, Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya clarified that what one eats or wears is a personal choice and such a choice must remain personal.

"What one eats or wears is a personal choice. Bengal's food culture is diverse, and everyone has the freedom to follow their own preferences. Bengalis won't have fish or mutton? Even Swami Vivekananda approved of it. No saint, leader or anyone else has the right to decide what you should eat. Personal choice must remain personal," the Bengal BJP chief had said in September.

(With PTI Inputs)