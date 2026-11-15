Bengal's Laidback Work Culture Set For A Jolt: Behind Suvendu Adhikari's Public Holiday Cut

Bengal has given the world more than poetry and literature. It has also given it the language of protest. The state has long been associated with protest movements, and expressions such as gherao, hartal and bandh have become part of its political vocabulary.

The word 'gherao' (literal meaning: encirclement) has even found a place in the Oxford English Dictionary, defined as a protest in which workers prevent employers from leaving a workplace until their demands are met.

This practice acquired a formal political character in the state of West Bengal in 1967, when the United Front government was in power. Subodh Banerjee, who was the Labour Minister at the time, turned gherao into an organised movement. Employers were confined to their offices until they agreed to meet the workers' demands. It was an aggressive form of protest, introduced at a time when those advocating it were themselves in government. Subodh Banerjee consequently came to be known as the 'Gherao Minister'. Among the first recorded usages of the word in English appeared in The Statesman, Kolkata, 1967.

The word 'hartal' has a different history. It originated during Mahatma Gandhi's movement in Gujarat, when shops and commercial establishments were shut as a form of protest against British rule. The Oxford Dictionary defines 'hartal' as closure as a protest or as a mark of sorrow.

While Gujarat gradually moved away from this culture of shutdowns and made considerable progress in business and industry, Bengal continued to hold on to it.

The word 'bandh' also entered the Oxford Dictionary, and Kolkata became closely associated with this form of protest, meaning shutting down establishments and bringing normal activity to a halt, often through a general strike.

The unfortunate consequence was that West Bengal ended the late twentieth century with one of the highest concentrations of bandhs. During the United Front period of 1969-70, Kolkata regularly witnessed shutdowns. There were so many disruptions that the city became internationally known for it. In 1997, a Supreme Court ruling declared such blanket disruptions, or bandhs, unconstitutional.

Having developed a political culture built around protest, what did the state receive in return?

A severely damaged work culture.

Kolkata was long known as a place that sees disruptions more often than any other place in India.

Photo: Representational/Pexels

And then came another feature of Bengal's public life: the culture of holidays.

A large number of bandhs were called on Fridays, allowing people to combine Friday with Saturday and Sunday for an extended weekend. Many Bengalis used these opportunities to travel to Darjeeling or Digha. When Mamata Banerjee was in power, the state witnessed what could be described as a flood of holidays. The political calculation behind this approach was that people would be happy if they were given more days off.

This year, too, the holiday period around Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Jagaddhatri Puja and Chhath Puja became particularly prolonged. The festive holidays continued one after another, extending the break considerably.

It was against this backdrop that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who leads the state's first BJP government, announced that a holiday culture won't continue.

The state government has now decided to reduce the annual number of holidays for government employees.

At present, government offices in West Bengal have approximately 50 holidays a year. The government plans to bring this number down, initially by at least 10 days, taking the total to around 40. The Chief Minister has instructed the administration to undertake this exercise.

Adhikari issued the instruction on November 30, expressing concern that files were piling up, and administrative work was not progressing at the required pace. He has therefore directed the Finance Secretary to review and reorganise the official holiday calendar.

In the first phase, the Finance Ministry prepared a list containing 45 holidays, bringing the number down from around 50. However, Adhikari reportedly asked the department to reduce it further. The revised number is 40, and there is a possibility that it may be reduced further.

The final decision on which holidays will be retained and which will be removed has not yet been taken.

Adhikari has been sharply critical of the holiday policy followed by the previous Trinamool Congress government under Mamata Banerjee. He described the situation as a kind of hibernation of Bengal, with the state slipping into a prolonged period of inactivity.

Festivals such as Bhai Phonta, Chhath Puja, Shivaratri, Karam Puja, Jamai Shashthi and other occasions are all part of the existing holiday calendar. The government has not yet clarified which of these will be affected.

Administrative sources indicate that preparations for next year's government holiday calendar have already begun. The revised list is expected to be published in December.

The larger question, however, is not simply about the number of holidays. It concerns the kind of work culture West Bengal wants to build if it is serious about industrialisation, economic development and a new phase of growth.

The new government speaks of bringing about an industrial renaissance in the state. But industrialisation cannot happen without a change in the broader work culture.

Even the information technology sector was once affected by shutdowns. During Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's tenure, efforts were made to prevent political strikes from disrupting the IT industry. Although those efforts managed to contain some of the disruption, strikes continued to be called by Left parties, even when the parties' government itself was trying to discourage them.

Mamata Banerjee, who dislodged the Left, subsequently announced a large number of holidays.

The new BJP government wants Kolkata to reflect a more disciplined work culture.

Photo Credit: Representational/Pexels

The present government wants to bring the focus back to work, but this is not merely an issue concerning government offices. It is also about the everyday working habits that have become part of Bengal's commercial life.

In areas such as Shyambazar and Gariahat, many shops remain closed or operate at a much slower pace during the afternoon. In some places, shopkeepers and workers appear to use the afternoon hours to rest. Even sweet shops sometimes pull down their shutters for a break. By the time they reopen, it is often evening.

This practice is not commonly seen in places like the national capital, Delhi, where markets generally remain open throughout the day. The culture of closing shops for long afternoon breaks is far less pronounced there.

In Kolkata, however, customers may find that a shop open earlier has shut by the afternoon and may not reopen until much later. The same pattern can be seen during occasions such as Jamai Shashthi. After the traditional meal, which often includes fish and meat, families may decide not to go out again in the evening. It becomes a day of celebration and rest, with a government holiday adding to the break.

The larger concern is that government holidays, combined with this wider culture of inactivity, can reinforce an attitude in which work is repeatedly postponed.

Suvendu Adhikari's announcement is therefore significant. It is an attempt to bring greater discipline. Whether the government can implement the proposed changes effectively and whether the move will lead to a wider transformation in Bengal's work culture remains to be seen. But the announcement has opened an important debate about the relationship between holidays, productivity, and the state's ambitions for industrial development.