A proposal to allow shops, malls, restaurants and cafes to remain open throughout the night, amendments to land and labour laws, and a resolution to rename West Bengal are among the key items expected to come up during the state's 10-day winter Assembly session beginning December 4.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has already outlined the agenda for the crucial session. The BJP-led state government is also set to introduce eight Bills for passage.

NDTV has learnt that the Bills pertaining to the Panchayat and Rural Development department, Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Department, Labour Department, Finance Department and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Textiles Department will be tabled for amendments.

Amongst the list, the Labour Department will be placing a Bill to keep retail shops/malls and restaurants/cafes to remain open all night under the West Bengal Shops and Establishments Amendment Bill, 2026. This isn't, however, the first in the country. The Maharashtra Government and Goa government have allowed round the clock operations. The West Bengal government feels that this will garner revenue as well as options for the citizen to utilise these facilities late at night, but will likely remain optional for the commercial establishments.

The government is also likely to table proposed amendments to the West Bengal occupational safety, health and working conditions rules.

Other Legislative Proposals include the Home and Hill Affairs Department's plan to repeal the existing law relating to Sarai licences. According to the Act, Sarai means, "any building used for the shelter and accommodation of travellers." The 150-year-old Act renders certain powers to the district magistrate to govern and regulate the day-to-day functioning of the Sarai. But in recent times, this Act has failed to curb loopholes in tourism especially in Bengal's Digha, a beach town in South Bengal and Darjeeling, in the foothills of the Himalayas.

The upcoming session will also have proposals for MLAs and former MLAs of West Bengal. The State government will propose to allocate Rs 30,000 towards office expenses for Subhas Chandra Bose Seva Kendra.

In August, during a special session of the Legislative Assembly, West Bengal Chief Minister had announced that every MLA, from both the ruling party and the Opposition, would have to establish a 'Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Seva Kendra' in their constituency.

The centres intended to provide residents with a direct channel to approach their elected representatives with complaints and grievances, with MLAs expected to take up the issues for speedy resolution.

The State government is also likely to propose an increase in the monthly medical allowance for former MLAs from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

West Bengal Land Reforms Third Amendment Bill, 2026; West Bengal Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026 and West Bengal Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026 will be tabled in the House. The Mass Education and Library Department is also likely to table a proposal. However, the name of the Bill has not yet been specified.