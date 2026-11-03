Year-End Credit Check: 5 Hacks To Fix Your CIBIL Score Before 2027

As 2026 draws to a close, your credit score deserves a place on your financial checklist. A few months of disciplined borrowing, timely repayments and careful credit management can help strengthen your credit profile before the new year.

Your credit score is more than a three-digit number. It can influence whether a bank approves your loan, how much you can borrow and, in some cases, the interest rate you pay.

According to TransUnion CIBIL, 79 per cent of loans are sanctioned to consumers with CIBIL scores above 750. While a high score does not guarantee loan approval, it highlights why maintaining a healthy credit history matters.

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Ajeet Kumar Singh, MD & Co-Founder, SAVE Group, told NDTV that borrowers should use the year-end period to review their credit behaviour and identify areas that need attention. He suggests five practical ways to improve your credit profile before 2027:-

1. Never Miss An EMI Or Credit Card Payment

Payment history remains one of the most important factors influencing your credit score. Even a single missed EMI or delayed credit card payment can hurt your credit profile. Set up automatic payments or reminders to avoid missing due dates. Maintain sufficient funds in your bank account and clear overdue amounts as soon as possible. Consistent repayments can help establish a stronger credit history over time.

2. Bring Down Your Credit Card Outstanding

A high credit utilisation ratio can signal excessive dependence on borrowed money. For instance, if your credit card limit is Rs 2 lakh and your outstanding balance is Rs 1 lakh, your credit utilisation stands at 50 per cent. Try reducing outstanding balances instead of relying heavily on available credit. Lower utilisation can support a healthier credit profile, although there is no universal threshold that guarantees a higher score. Ajeet Kumar Singh advises borrowers to treat credit as a financial responsibility rather than an extension of their income.

3. Stop Applying For Loans You Don't Need

Every time you apply for a loan or credit card, a lender may conduct a hard enquiry on your credit report. Multiple credit applications within a short period can affect your credit score and may make lenders cautious about your borrowing behaviour. Before applying, compare loan offers, check eligibility and assess whether you genuinely need the credit. Instant loan approvals may look attractive, but unnecessary borrowing can complicate your financial planning.

4. Check Your Credit Report Before The Year Ends

Your credit report may contain errors that affect your score. Look for incorrect overdue payments, unfamiliar loan accounts, duplicate entries or outstanding balances that have already been cleared. If you find an error, raise a dispute with the credit bureau and the concerned lender. Keep supporting documents, including payment receipts and loan closure certificates. Regular credit report checks can also help you identify fraudulent borrowing in your name.

5. Build A Credit History You Can Sustain

Improving your credit score is not about taking more loans. It is about managing existing financial commitments responsibly. Maintain older credit accounts in good standing where appropriate. Avoid unnecessary borrowing and keep track of secured and unsecured loans. Remember that joint loans and co-signed facilities can also affect your credit profile if another borrower defaults. According to Ajeet Kumar Singh, sustainable credit habits are more important than short-term attempts to improve a score.