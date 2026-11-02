Living Paycheque To Paycheque? 5 Everyday Money Habits To Grow Savings

It is payday. Your salary has just been credited, and you already have plans for it. Rent, EMIs, electricity bills, groceries and a few online purchases. You also order food more often than you intended. Before you know it, a week or two has passed, and your bank balance is looking worryingly low.

Then, an unexpected expense comes along. Your car needs repairs, a medical bill lands in your inbox, or a family emergency demands immediate attention. Suddenly, making it to the next payday becomes a challenge.

Now, imagine a different situation.

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Your salary arrives, and a portion of it automatically moves into your savings account. Your bills are accounted for, your everyday expenses fit within a budget, and you have some money left for things you enjoy. Even when an unexpected expense crops up, you have a financial cushion to fall back on.

The difference between these two situations may not be how much you earn. It could be how you manage what you earn.

"Building financial health does not always require a higher salary, drastic lifestyle changes or complicated investment strategies. Sometimes, a few simple money habits can make a meaningful difference," Bharat Soni, Director of Ram Fincorp, told NDTV.

According to Soni, these five habits can help you take better control of your finances:-

1. Identify Where Your Money Is Disappearing

You may know how much you spend on rent, EMIs and groceries. But do you know how much you spend on food delivery, online shopping or subscriptions you barely use?

Small expenses can add up over a month. A few extra orders, an impulse purchase here and there, or multiple streaming subscriptions may not seem like much individually. Together, they can take a sizeable bite out of your income.

Start by reviewing your bank statements and UPI transaction history. Look for recurring payments, unnecessary purchases and spending patterns you may have overlooked. The idea is not to stop spending on everything you enjoy. It is to understand where your money goes and decide whether those expenses are worth it. Once you identify your spending blind spots, you can make changes without feeling that you have to give up your entire lifestyle.

2. Make A Monthly Budget Before Spending Your Salary

If you wait until the end of the month to figure out where your money went, you may already have missed opportunities to save. A monthly budget can help you avoid that situation. Before the month begins, account for essential expenses such as rent, loan EMIs, utility bills, groceries, transport and insurance premiums. Set aside money for savings and keep a separate amount for discretionary spending.

This gives every rupee a purpose before you start spending it. Your budget does not have to be complicated. A spreadsheet, a notebook or a budgeting app can work. What matters is that you have a clear idea of how much you can spend without affecting your financial priorities.

Remember to keep some flexibility in your budget. Expenses can vary from month to month, and a realistic plan is easier to follow than one that leaves no room for unexpected needs or occasional treats.

3. Build An Emergency Fund Before You Need One

An unexpected expense can disrupt even a carefully planned budget. A medical emergency, urgent home repairs or a sudden job loss can put pressure on your finances, especially if you have little money set aside.

That is where an emergency fund comes in. Start small if necessary. Set aside a fixed amount every month in a separate savings account or another suitable, accessible option. As your savings grow, work towards building a fund that can cover at least three to six months of essential expenses.

For example, if your essential monthly expenses are Rs 25,000, an emergency fund of Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh would cover three to six months of those expenses. You do not have to build this fund overnight. The important thing is to start and contribute regularly.

An emergency fund can help you meet urgent expenses without immediately turning to credit cards or personal loans. It can also give you breathing room during difficult periods, when protecting your savings and maintaining financial stability become especially important.

4. Borrow Responsibly And Understand The Cost Of Credit

A personal loan or credit card can help meet a financial need, but borrowing also creates a repayment obligation. If you do not account for that obligation properly, it can strain your monthly budget.

Before taking a loan, look beyond the advertised interest rate. Check the processing fee, other applicable charges, repayment period and the equated monthly instalment (EMI). Understand the total amount you will repay over the loan tenure.

It is equally important to assess whether the EMI fits comfortably within your existing budget, after accounting for essential expenses, savings and other debt repayments. "Before taking a loan, assess your repayment capacity and ensure that the borrowing aligns with your financial needs and budget. Borrowing without a clear repayment plan can put unnecessary pressure on your finances in the long run," said Soni.

Avoid borrowing simply because credit is readily available. A loan should serve a clear purpose, and its repayment should not come at the cost of your essential expenses or other financial goals. Responsible borrowing is not just about getting credit when you need it. It is also about knowing what you can afford to repay.

5. Save First, Then Spend What Is Left

One common mistake is to spend throughout the month and save whatever remains at the end. The problem is that there may be little or nothing left by then.

A simpler approach is to reverse the order. As soon as your salary is credited, transfer a predetermined portion into your savings account. You can automate this transfer so that saving becomes a routine rather than a decision you have to make every month.

Start with an amount that fits your income and expenses. As your salary increases or your spending becomes more efficient, consider increasing your contributions.

You can also divide your savings according to your goals. For instance, you might set aside separate amounts for an emergency fund, a planned purchase, a holiday or long-term financial goals. The key is consistency. Even modest contributions can accumulate over time, provided you keep at them.

Small Habits Can Make A Big Difference

Managing money well does not mean cutting out every little pleasure or tracking every rupee obsessively. It means understanding your spending, planning for your needs and making room for your future.

Review your budget regularly. Check whether your expenses have changed, whether you are meeting your savings goals and whether your emergency fund needs a boost. Adjust your plan when your income or circumstances change.

You may not be able to control every unexpected expense. But with a few practical money habits, you can put yourself in a better position to handle them without derailing your finances.