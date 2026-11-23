Getting your first credit card can feel like a financial milestone. It opens the door to easier payments, shopping rewards and, more importantly, building a credit history that could help when you apply for a home loan or a personal loan later.

But a credit card also comes with responsibilities. A missed payment, an ignored charge or the habit of paying only the minimum amount due can turn a useful financial product into an expensive mistake.

For first-time users, choosing the right card is just as important as getting approved. The annual fee, interest charges, credit limit and repayment terms can all make a difference.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

So, what should you check before applying for your first credit card?

Prashant Kumar, Founder and CEO of Kredit.Pe, told NDTV that getting started with credit is not necessarily complicated. However, consumers need to understand how the system works before they begin spending.

Here are five things every first-time credit card applicant should know.

1. Choose A Credit Card That Matches Your Spending Habits

Not every credit card is designed for every consumer. The best card is one that fits your everyday spending habits.

For instance, if most of your payments happen through UPI at grocery stores, petrol pumps and neighbourhood pharmacies, a RuPay credit card could be worth considering. It allows users to link eligible credit cards to UPI applications and make payments at supported merchant outlets.

This means consumers can continue using a familiar payment method while also building a credit history through eligible transactions. If you spend more on online shopping, look for a card that offers cashback, discounts or reward points on e-commerce purchases.

2. Read The Fine Print Before Signing Up

A credit card may come with attractive joining benefits, cashback and reward points. But the charges hidden in the terms and conditions deserve equal attention.

Before applying, check the annual fee, late payment charges, cash withdrawal charges and other applicable fees. Banks are required to provide applicants with a Key Fact Statement that summarises important charges and terms. Read it carefully.

One common mistake is treating the minimum amount due as the amount that needs to be paid every month.

It is not.

Paying only the minimum amount due may help you avoid a late payment charge, but the remaining outstanding balance continues to attract interest. Credit card interest rates can be particularly high, often exceeding 30 per cent annually.

Cash withdrawals are another costly feature. Interest generally starts accumulating from the date of withdrawal, rather than after the interest-free period available on regular purchases.

Kumar advises first-time users to understand these costs before making a decision. The safest approach is to pay the entire outstanding bill by the due date every month. This helps avoid interest on regular purchases.

3. Don't Apply For Multiple Credit Cards At Once

Getting rejected for your first credit card can be frustrating. But applying to several banks in the hope that one will approve your application is not necessarily a good strategy.

Every credit card application can trigger an enquiry on your credit report. Multiple applications within a short period may signal credit-hungry behaviour to lenders and could affect your credit score.

Rejections can also make it harder to understand why lenders are unwilling to extend credit. Instead, research the eligibility criteria before applying. Check the minimum income requirement, employment conditions and other requirements specified by the bank.

Apply for a card that matches your financial profile rather than sending applications to multiple lenders. For someone building a credit history from scratch, a carefully chosen first application can be a better starting point.

4. A Higher Credit Limit Does Not Mean You Should Spend More

A bank offering a credit limit of Rs 50,000 does not mean you should spend Rs 50,000 every month. Your credit limit represents the maximum amount you can borrow through the card. It is not additional income.

One important factor that lenders consider is credit utilisation, which refers to the portion of your available credit that you use. For instance, if your credit limit is Rs 50,000, keeping your outstanding balance below Rs 15,000 means your utilisation stays below 30 per cent.

A lower utilisation ratio is generally considered healthier for your credit profile. Equally important is repayment discipline. Pay your full bill on time instead of carrying forward outstanding dues.

Setting up an auto-debit instruction for the total amount due can help prevent missed payments, provided you maintain sufficient funds in your bank account. Kumar believes that consistent repayment behaviour can help first-time borrowers establish credibility with lenders over time.

5. No Credit History? An FD-Backed Credit Card Could Help

One of the biggest challenges for first-time applicants is that they have no credit history. Students, gig workers, homemakers and small business owners may regularly make digital payments and manage their expenses responsibly. Yet, they may struggle to get a traditional credit card because they have never borrowed from a bank.

This creates a familiar problem: lenders want to see a credit history before offering credit, but consumers need access to credit to build that history.

An FD-Backed Credit Card Can Offer A Way Out

Under this arrangement, a consumer opens a fixed deposit with a bank. The bank then issues a credit card against that deposit, with the credit limit linked to the FD amount.

The applicant may not need a regular salary slip or an existing credit score, although eligibility conditions vary between banks.

The fixed deposit continues to earn interest while serving as security for the credit card. Transactions and repayment behaviour are also reported to credit bureaus, just like those on regular credit cards.

However, an FD-backed card is not risk-free. If you fail to repay your dues, the bank can recover the outstanding amount from the fixed deposit, subject to the applicable terms. Missed payments can also affect your credit history.

Kumar says this can be a useful starting point for people who have never accessed formal credit.