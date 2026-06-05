$27.6 Billion: Behind Centre's Tax Relief To Foreign Investors On G-Secs

Foreign investors have pulled out $27.6 billion from Indian equities since January. On most trading days, the impact of this continuous outflow outweighs the support provided by domestic investors.

Hence, the Centre's decision to exempt foreign investors from taxes on interest income and capital gains earned from government securities is being viewed by market experts as a significant step towards making India's debt market more attractive to global capital.

The move comes at a time when India is trying to deepen its bond market, expand its investor base and strengthen its position in global fixed-income portfolios. According to Ajay Kumar Yadav, CFP CM, Group CEO and CIO at Wise FinServ, the tax relief could improve India's appeal among international investors by enhancing the returns they ultimately take home.

"For any foreign investor, the key metric is not just the bond yield but the post-tax return," Ajay Kumar Yadav said. "Even if government securities offer attractive yields, taxes on interest income or capital gains reduce the final return. Removing that burden makes Indian bonds more competitive."

Why The Move Matters

Global investors typically assess countries on several parameters, including yields, tax treatment, liquidity, currency risk, policy stability and ease of exit. By eliminating taxes on income and gains from government securities, India has improved one of the most important variables in that equation.

Ajay Kumar Yadav noted that the policy could encourage greater participation from sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, global bond funds and large institutional investors, many of which seek relatively stable investment avenues backed by sovereign credit.

Indian government securities already carry the strength of sovereign backing. The added tax benefit could make them more compelling in comparison with debt instruments offered by other emerging markets, he said.

Potential Boost To Foreign Inflows

Analysts believe the measure could also help attract a more stable stream of foreign capital.

Unlike equity investments, which can be highly sensitive to shifts in global sentiment, debt investments in government securities tend to be relatively less volatile. Ajay Kumar Yadav said this distinction is important, especially during periods of uncertainty when foreign investors may rapidly pull money out of stock markets.

"When the tax structure becomes more favourable, foreign investors have a stronger incentive to allocate funds to Indian debt markets," he said.

Such inflows could provide an additional source of external capital even when equity markets experience bouts of volatility.

Support For The Rupee

The decision may also have implications for the currency market.

Foreign investors purchasing Indian government bonds must convert foreign currency into rupees. As a result, increased participation in the bond market can generate additional dollar inflows and support the domestic currency.

Ajay Kumar Yadav said these inflows could act as a cushion during periods when the rupee faces pressure from factors such as elevated crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions or foreign equity outflows.

He added that the move suggests policymakers may be looking to strengthen capital inflows through market-friendly measures rather than relying solely on higher interest rates to support the currency.

"Making Indian bonds more attractive can bring capital into the country without increasing borrowing costs across the economy," Yadav said.

A Deeper Bond Market

Beyond foreign inflows and currency support, market participants expect the policy to contribute to the long-term development of India's debt market.

While India's equity market enjoys substantial global participation, the bond market remains comparatively under-owned by international investors.

Ajay Kumar Yadav believes greater foreign participation can improve liquidity, trading activity and price discovery in government securities.

That could have wider implications because government bond yields serve as benchmark rates across the financial system. Corporate bond pricing, bank lending rates, infrastructure financing costs and long-term borrowing rates are all influenced by movements in the sovereign yield curve.

A more liquid government securities market, therefore, can improve efficiency across the broader debt ecosystem.

Impact On Government Borrowing

The government's annual borrowing programme could also benefit from a larger pool of investors.

According to Ajay Kumar Yadav, stronger demand for government securities can help keep borrowing conditions more stable over time. A broader investor base reduces dependence on a limited set of buyers and can support orderly debt issuance.

However, he cautioned against expecting an immediate decline in bond yields solely because of the tax exemption.

Bond yields continue to be driven by a range of factors, including inflation, RBI policy decisions, banking system liquidity, fiscal deficits, crude oil prices, global interest rates and currency movements.

"The immediate market reaction may be modest, but the long-term direction is positive for India's bond market," Yadav said.

Part Of A Larger Strategy

The tax relief also complements India's broader efforts to integrate with global financial markets.

Ajay Kumar Yadav pointed out that international investors increasingly evaluate taxation, settlement mechanisms, liquidity conditions and policy consistency when allocating funds to countries included in global bond indices.

Removing tax-related friction, he said, strengthens India's case as a destination for long-term fixed-income capital.

For foreign investors, the biggest advantage is a higher post-tax return. For India, the benefits could include stronger capital inflows, broader participation in government securities, improved bond market liquidity and additional support for the rupee.

Still, Yadav stressed that attracting global debt investors requires more than tax incentives alone.

Sustained macroeconomic stability, controlled inflation, prudent fiscal management and adequate foreign exchange reserves will remain essential for retaining investor confidence.

He described the tax exemption as more than a fiscal concession. "It is a signal that India wants its debt market to be more global, more liquid and more investor-friendly," Ajay Kumar Yadav said.

If foreign participation continues to increase, the long-term gains could extend well beyond the bond market, helping strengthen India's financial architecture and its standing in global capital markets.