"Only Real Job Is a Government Job": Father's Reaction to Son's Rs. 15 LPA Offer Goes Viral

A social media post has sparked a wider discussion on job security, parental expectations and changing career choice in India. The debate began after an X user claimed that a father was unhappy despite his son securing a high-paying-private-sector job worth Rs 15 lakh per annum (LPA).

The post was shared by entrepreneur Ankit Kedia, who recounted a visit to a relative's home. According to him, the relative's son had recently received a placement offer from a multinational company (MNC) with an annual package of Rs. 15 lakh.

However, instead of celebrating the achievement, the father reportedly encouraged his son to continue preparing for government job examinations.

Sharing the incident on X, Kedia wrote, "Went to visit a relative whose son just got placed at an MNC with a Rs. 15 LPA package. Instead of celebrating, his father is forcing him to prepare for government jobs because, according to him, that's the only 'real' job."

Kedia further explained the father's reasoning. He said the man had been influenced by reports of layoffs in major technology companies and believed that private-sector jobs offer little long-term security.

"Apparently, he saw news about layoffs at companies like Adobe and Microsoft and concluded that there is no future in the private sector. For him, anything other than a government job is unstable, no matter how well it pays or how much growth it offers," Kedia added.

The post quickly attracted attention online, with users expressing differing opinions. Some agreed with the father's concerns about job stability and the benefits associated with government employment. Others argued that private-sector careers provide strong growth opportunities, competitive salaries and valuable professional experience.

The discussion reflects a broader shift in India's employment landscape, where traditional views about job security often clash with the growing appeal of high-paying private-sector opportunities. As career choices evolve, the debate between stability and growth continues to resonate with many families across the country.