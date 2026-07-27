Maharashtra Man Duped Of Rs 70 Lakh Over Government Job Promise, 5 Arrested

Police have registered a case against five individuals for allegedly cheating a 28-year-old man from Thane of Rs 70 lakh under the pretext of securing him a government job in Maharashtra, officials said on Monday.

The accused promised the victim a clerk‑cum‑typist's job in the state revenue and forest department, they said.

To gain his trust, they provided him with a forged appointment letter bearing a fake seal and signatures of senior Mantralaya officials, as well as a forged official government ID card in his name.

Believing the documents to be genuine, the victim paid Rs 70 lakh to the accused in various transactions over the last one year, an official from Narpoli police station said.

When the promised job did not materialise and the victim demanded his money back, the accused refused and threatened him, he said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police registered a case on Friday against the accused on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal intimidation, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)