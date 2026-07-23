Thane Man Duped Of Rs 12.6 Lakh With Job Offer At German Firm

A 55-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly cheated of Rs 12.67 lakh by cyber fraudsters with the promise of a job at a multinational company, police said on Thursday.

Complainant Vishal Pramod told the police that he was targeted between February and April this year.

As per the FIR, registered at Bazar Peth police station in Kalyan, three alleged scammers, identified as Payal Sharma, Anuj Kumar, and Shrikant Dhavapanti, got in touch with him via phone and online channels, offering him a job at a German giant.

Under the pretext of securing his appointment and helping him complete what they claimed were mandatory training courses for the position, the trio persuaded him to transfer Rs 12,67,135 through online transactions, said the police.

However, the man neither got the job nor did the alleged fraudsters return his money. He then approached the police on July 20.

A probe into the matter is underway, an official said.

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