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Thane Man Duped Of Rs 12.6 Lakh With Job Offer At German Firm

The three scammers, Payal Sharma, Anuj Kumar, and Shrikant Dhavapanti, got in touch with the victim via phone, offering him a job at a German giant.

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Thane Man Duped Of Rs 12.6 Lakh With Job Offer At German Firm
The complainant was targeted between February and April this year. (Representational)
  • A 55-year-old man from Thane was cheated of Rs 12.67 lakh by cyber fraudsters
  • The victim was targeted between February and April 2024 with a fake job offer
  • Three suspects contacted him, promising a job at a German multinational company
What steps should I take if I suspect a job offer is fraudulent?

A 55-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly cheated of Rs 12.67 lakh by cyber fraudsters with the promise of a job at a multinational company, police said on Thursday.

Complainant Vishal Pramod told the police that he was targeted between February and April this year.

As per the FIR, registered at Bazar Peth police station in Kalyan, three alleged scammers, identified as Payal Sharma, Anuj Kumar, and Shrikant Dhavapanti, got in touch with him via phone and online channels, offering him a job at a German giant.

Under the pretext of securing his appointment and helping him complete what they claimed were mandatory training courses for the position, the trio persuaded him to transfer Rs 12,67,135 through online transactions, said the police.

However, the man neither got the job nor did the alleged fraudsters return his money. He then approached the police on July 20.

A probe into the matter is underway, an official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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