Testing Body's "Build New NTA" LinkedIn Post To Bring Exam Reforms

India's premier testing agency tasked with carrying out competitive entrance exams like JEE and NEET is hiring. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is looking for candidates for four senior leadership roles as part of the most comprehensive institutional strengthening in its history.

The move to "build new NTA" follows the formation of a group of domain experts to advise the government on revamping the NTA to usher in exam reforms following massive paper leak protests.

"Following the recommendations of the High-Level Committee of Experts (HLCE) chaired by Prof K Radhakrishnan, NTA is undergoing the most comprehensive institutional strengthening in its history. Across academic rigour, technology, security, operations and governance, we are rebuilding the Agency to serve crores of candidates with the credibility they deserve," the NTA said in a LinkedIn post.

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The four openings listed were for the positions of general managers for assessment (R&D and psychometric), test centre network and operations, information security (chief information security officer), and vigilance, investigation and forensics.

The NTA described the roles as key to improving how the country selects, nurtures, and deploys its human capital.

The agency has also invited young professionals who have taken civil services exams for 12 positions in academic research, two in legal research, and two in finance and accounts research.

Those interested have been asked to write to the NTA.

The hirings are part of the government's effort to bring in massive structural reforms in how competitive exams are held across the country, especially for medical and engineering courses.

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The NTA holds the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), and Common University Entrance Test (CUET), besides other key entrance tests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday announced a high-powered task force led by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to look into how to improve India's examination systems. Comprising some of India's top minds, it has been tasked with ensuring the reliability of upcoming competitive examinations.

The revamp follows month-long protests for accountability over paper leaks that ended with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the education minister.

The Centre also announced several other measures to improve exam systems, including bringing an anti-paper leak law. A fast-track court has also been formed to hear such cases.