NTA Announces Senior Professional Posts, Invites Young Professionals Through UPSC Pratibha Setu Portal

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the recruitment of senior professionals and invited applications for Young Professionals through the UPSC Pratibha Setu portal. The move is aimed at strengthening the agency's examination system. These appointments are the first major step towards implementing reforms recommended by the High-Level Committee of Experts headed by Prof. K. Radhakrishnan, according to the Ministry of Education. The recruitment includes four General Manager positions and 16 Young Professional roles that will support different functional areas of the agency.

NTA Recruitment 2026: Senior Professional Posts

NTA has announced four General Manager posts on a contractual basis for an initial period of three years. These senior-level positions are intended to improve the agency's academic, operational, technological, and vigilance functions.

The following are the available positions:

General Manager (Assessment Research and Development & Psychometrics)

They are responsible for developing assessment methods, question banks, normalisation processes, and introducing advanced testing techniques such as Computer-Adaptive Testing and AI-assisted assessments.

General Manager (Test Centre Network and Operations)

They will oversee NTA's network of examination centres across India and selected international locations. They ensure quality standards, accessibility, and smooth examination operations.

General Manager (Information Security)

They will serve as the agency's Chief Information Security Officer, managing cyber security, data protection, and compliance with relevant laws, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

General Manager (Vigilance, Investigation and Forensics)

They will supervise vigilance activities, investigate examination malpractice, and coordinate with law enforcement agencies whenever required.

NTA Young Professionals Recruitment

NTA has invited 16 Young Professionals through the UPSC Pratibha Setu portal for the first time. The opportunity is available to candidates who appeared in the Civil Services Examination and are listed on the UPSC Pratibha Setu platform.

The vacancies are divided as follows:

12 positions in Academic Research

2 positions in Legal Research

2 positions in Finance and Accounts

Selected candidates will receive a consolidated monthly remuneration and will initially be engaged for 24 months, which may be extended up to 36 months based on their performance.

The agency has also issued an Expression of Interest for fresh empanelment of Subject Matter Experts and Translators. NTA aims to strengthen its academic standards, examination processes, cyber security, and transparency while improving the overall quality and integrity of national-level entrance examinations.