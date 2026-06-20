Delhi Man Poses As Top Government Official, Dupes People Of Rs 60 Lakh, Arrested

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police has arrested a habitual impersonator who allegedly posed as an Additional District Magistrate (ADM) and cheated multiple individuals to the tune of Rs 60 lakh on the pretext of securing government jobs and arranging land allotments.

According to an official press release issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central District), the accused identified as Pawan Kumar Pandey @ Varun Kumar Pandey, a resident of Gandhi Vihar, Delhi, aged 43 years, was apprehended by a dedicated team from PP Sidhipura, PS DBG Road.

The police stated that the accused "posed as an Additional District Magistrate and preyed on trust," deceiving victims by projecting himself as a senior government officer with close links to top officials.

The case originated from a complaint received on 23.03.2026 at PP Sidhipura, wherein the accused allegedly introduced himself as "Varun Kumar Pandey, ADM, Uttar Pradesh." He is accused of falsely assuring victims of government jobs and allotment of plots in Noida under official schemes.

The press note stated that "cheating of approximately Rs 60 lakh on the pretext of government jobs and land allotment was exposed." Based on the complaint, FIR No. 206/2026 was registered under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 318(4), 316(2), 319(2), 204 and 61(2).

Police said multiple forged identity cards, visiting cards and documents were recovered during the investigation. The accused had also created a strong digital footprint using WhatsApp chats, audio recordings, screenshots and e-Sakshya video evidence.

Officials added that a "financial trail was established through bank accounts and UPI transactions," confirming receipt of large sums of money from victims through intermediaries. Investigators also identified assets purchased from proceeds of crime, including a Swift car and a scooty.

During verification, police found that the accused had been using the identity of a real PCS officer. A senior officer noted that verification with Varun Kumar Pandey, PCS (2015 batch), former ADM Jhansi, confirmed misuse of his identity and designation.

The accused allegedly used publicly available information and photographs to convincingly project himself as an ADM posted at different locations, including Lodhi Road, and to support earlier claims of having served in Uttar Pradesh.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to impersonating an ADM for several years and using forged documents to gain trust and cheat victims. He allegedly projected "close links with senior government officers" and used intermediaries to collect money.

The accused is also linked to a previous FIR registered in 2019 at PS Sahibabad under multiple IPC Sections.

The press release stated that "role of other associates and additional victims is under investigation." Authorities are also examining additional financial transactions and possible wider networks involved in the fraud.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of senior police officials of Central District, with sustained technical surveillance and coordinated digital analysis leading to the arrest.

Further investigation is underway to trace more victims and uncover the full extent of the fraud.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)