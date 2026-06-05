From Bengaluru To Bhubaneswar, States Enter High-Stakes AI Race

India's competition for the future of artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer being fought only between companies. It is increasingly becoming a contest between states.

From Karnataka's startup push and Uttar Pradesh's dedicated AI Mission to Andhra Pradesh's data centre ambitions and Odisha's comprehensive AI policy, state governments are racing to attract investments, talent, research institutions and AI startups. The goal is simple: become India's preferred destination for the next wave of AI-driven growth.

The stakes are enormous.

AI is projected to add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, according to PwC. India itself is expected to see its AI market grow from an $13-17 billion (approximate) in 2025 to over $130 billion by 2032. At the same time, the Centre has committed Rs 10,371 crore through the IndiaAI Mission to strengthen computing infrastructure, talent development and innovation.

Industry leaders say the competition among states is reshaping India's economic map.

"India's AI race is no longer a technology story, it is an economic geography story," said Sanjay Sehgal, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Aziro. According to him, the infrastructure decisions states make today could determine the country's growth centres for the next three decades.

The New Infrastructure Race

For decades, states competed using industrial parks, highways, ports and power plants. Today, the competition revolves around data centres, cloud infrastructure, AI compute capacity and digital ecosystems.

"With AI, data centres, cloud infrastructure, high-performance computing and digital public infrastructure have become the new strategic assets," said Siddhartha Chandurkar, Founder and CEO of ShepHertz Technologies.

This shift is already visible on the ground.

Maharashtra has emerged as a major destination for hyperscale investments, including Amazon Web Services' reported $8.3 billion commitment. Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, is positioning itself as an AI infrastructure powerhouse by attracting large-scale data centre projects and global technology investments.

Sehgal noted that India still receives only 1.12 per cent of global AI investments despite contributing 6.6 per cent of global GDP.

"That gap is not a weakness. It is the opportunity," he said.

Where States Are Placing Their Bets

The strategies differ from state to state. Some are focusing on startup ecosystems. Others are betting on data centres, talent development or AI-powered governance.

Prateek Jain, Co-Founder and COO of Addverb, said Karnataka continues to enjoy advantages such as a deep IT talent pool, research institutions and a thriving startup ecosystem. Telangana is emerging as an important innovation hub, while Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are building dedicated AI missions, skilling programmes and infrastructure.

The spread of AI initiatives to states such as Kerala, Odisha and Assam reflects how AI development is no longer confined to traditional technology clusters.

"This momentum is helping create a broader and more distributed AI ecosystem across the country," Jain said.

Data Centres Become The New Battleground

If there is one area where competition is becoming particularly intense, it is data infrastructure.

States increasingly understand that whoever hosts the computing infrastructure of the AI era could also capture jobs, investments and tax revenues.

Kartik Narayan, CEO of Apna.co, said Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are all competing aggressively for data centres, cloud infrastructure and sovereign AI projects.

Projects such as Tamil Nadu's proposed sovereign AI park and Odisha's sovereign AI capacity ambitions highlight how states are beginning to treat AI infrastructure as a strategic capability rather than merely a technology investment.

The logic is straightforward.

Advanced AI systems require enormous computing power. That means data centres, energy availability, fibre connectivity and supportive policies are becoming critical factors in investment decisions.

As a result, AI infrastructure is increasingly being viewed much like industrial infrastructure was in previous decades.

Talent may matter even more than infrastructure

While billions are flowing into infrastructure, industry executives argue that the real competition may ultimately be about talent.

India currently has more than 6 million professionals working across technology and AI-related domains, according to Addverb's Jain. The country is also home to over 1,800 Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Yet challenges remain. According to Chandurkar, only about 30 per cent of India's technology workforce currently possesses adequate AI skills.

That gap is forcing governments and businesses to invest heavily in skilling programmes.

India's AI Talent Challenge

Narayan believes states with strong engineering ecosystems such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh already have structural advantages.

However, he argues that future competitiveness will depend on something broader.

"The real differentiator will be the ability to continuously reskill workers and integrate AI fluency into mainstream employability," he said.

AI hiring is also moving beyond traditional software jobs.

Employers increasingly seek AI familiarity in functions such as finance, HR, customer support, marketing, operations and content creation. Across sectors including manufacturing, retail, telecom, logistics and financial services, AI skills are becoming a baseline expectation rather than a specialist capability.

"The market is rewarding candidates who combine domain knowledge with AI fluency," Narayan said.

AI Is Becoming A Governance Issue Too

States are not just looking at AI as a source of investment. Many are also deploying it to improve governance.

Uttar Pradesh's AI Mission, for example, aims to use AI for public administration, predictive analytics and disease surveillance. Odisha's policy framework spans sectors ranging from agriculture and disaster management to infrastructure planning.

According to Chandurkar, successful AI ecosystems will emerge where governments can align regulation, infrastructure, sustainability, skills and innovation under a common strategy.

The Challenge Beyond Investments

Yet attracting investments and announcing policies is only part of the story. Sajeev Viswanathan, Founder and CEO of MiFiX.ai, argues that India risks focusing too heavily on inputs rather than outcomes.

According to him, more than 65 per cent of Indian enterprises have initiated AI pilots, but fewer than 15 per cent have deployed AI into production environments that generate measurable business outcomes.

He calls this the "FITS" challenge - Fear, Inertia, Trust issues and Surprise.

"States and economies measuring AI readiness by compute capacity, skilling programmes and startup incentives are measuring inputs. The real measure is outputs," Viswanathan said.

In his view, competitiveness will ultimately be determined by how many organisations successfully operationalise AI rather than how many pilot projects get announced.

The Divide Between AI-Ready And AI-Aspiring

Nikhil Malhotra, Chief Innovation Officer and Global Head of AI and Emerging Technologies at Tech Mahindra, believes the gap between AI leaders and laggards is widening rapidly.

"As industries move toward Agentic AI, economic leadership will be determined by those who can operationalise the most advanced models at scale," he said.

According to Malhotra, successful AI adoption requires more than infrastructure. It depends on clear objectives, experimentation, governance frameworks and the ability to scale proven solutions.

"The economy is bifurcating into AI-ready and AI-aspiring entities, and the gap between them is widening faster," he said.

Beyond Bengaluru

Perhaps the biggest shift underway is that AI is no longer just a Bengaluru story.

While Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and NCR remain dominant AI hiring centres, new opportunities are emerging in tier-II and tier-III cities.

Remote work, digital operations and AI-enabled workflows are making employers more location-agnostic. States that successfully align education systems, skilling programmes, startups and enterprise demand could emerge as the next generation of AI hubs.

For India, that may prove transformative. The country's previous technology boom was concentrated in a handful of cities. The AI boom appears likely to be far more distributed.

The race has already begun.

Some states are building data centres. Others are creating AI parks, funding startups, launching skilling programmes or embedding AI into governance. The winners may not simply attract technology companies. They could shape where India's future jobs, investments and economic power are concentrated.