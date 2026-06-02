'Era Of Emotional Purchases': 5 Business Ideas That Could Boom by 2030

When aspiring entrepreneurs look for the next big opportunity, many instinctively chase mass markets. But according to Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, that may be the wrong approach.

"Everyone is trying to find the largest consumer segment, but they forget that India is such a big country that even one segment individually is a big slice," Sharma said at a recently-held ConsumerX Ventures event. "I feel niche businesses will do well."

His observation captures a broader shift underway in India's startup ecosystem. The next wave of successful businesses may not necessarily require massive investments or giant factories. Instead, they could be built on expertise, community-building, technology, and a deep understanding of emerging consumer needs.

From artificial intelligence and preventive healthcare to emotional wellness and pet care, entrepreneurs and industry leaders see several sectors poised for rapid growth over the next five years.

The Rise Of 'Emotional Commerce'

The social commerce boom that dominated conversations in recent years may be losing steam. The next opportunity, according to Abhishek Shah, founder of D2C Insider, lies elsewhere.

"I feel the era of social purchase is over. The coming years will be the era of emotional purchases," Shah told NDTV.

Consumers are increasingly looking for products and services that solve emotional problems rather than merely functional ones. Businesses addressing loneliness, mental well-being, companionship, belonging, or self-expression could find a large and growing customer base.

In a world where people are more connected digitally but often feel isolated personally, products that create emotional comfort may emerge as strong winners.

Pets, Kids & Wellness: India's Spending Priorities Are Changing

As disposable incomes rise and urban lifestyles evolve, consumer spending patterns are shifting as well.

Chhavi Bhardwaj, General Partner, ConsumerX Ventures, believes businesses catering to pets, children and wellness have significant room for growth. "Businesses relating to pets, kids and wellness have a good chance of succeeding," she told NDTV.

India's pet-care market has expanded rapidly over the past few years, driven by increasing pet ownership among urban households. Similarly, parents are spending more on educational toys, learning products and child-focused experiences.

The wellness economy is also broadening beyond gyms and supplements. New-age categories such as bath-tech, self-care products, preventive wellness solutions and lifestyle-focused health offerings are attracting growing consumer interest.

AI Can Create Next Generation Of Entrepreneurs

Few sectors are generating as much excitement as artificial intelligence.

Nikhar Arora, Director and Builder of BOTS.Ai by HR Anexi, believes AI is no longer a futuristic concept but a business necessity. "Artificial Intelligence and automation are not mere ideas of the future anymore; they have become integral parts of business processes," he said.

According to Arora, AI is expected to transform industries ranging from healthcare and finance to retail, manufacturing, education and customer service. Companies are already using AI to analyse data, generate content, predict risks, prevent fraud and automate repetitive tasks.

The bigger opportunity, however, may lie in building specialised solutions rather than broad, one-size-fits-all products.

For entrepreneurs with technical skills and domain expertise, industry-specific AI tools could offer a low-capital but high-growth business opportunity. With its large talent pool, India is well-positioned to become a major AI innovation hub in the coming years.

Preventive Healthcare Moves Centre Stage

Healthcare is another sector witnessing a fundamental shift.

For decades, healthcare spending was largely focused on treatment after illness. Today, consumers are increasingly willing to spend money to avoid falling sick in the first place.

Jeevan Kasara, chairman of Steris Healthcare, sees preventive healthcare as one of India's most promising growth sectors.

Growing awareness about lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension and cardiovascular disorders is driving demand for regular health check-ups, wellness programmes, nutrition counselling, fitness tools and health applications, he said.

Technology is further accelerating this trend. Wearables, telemedicine, AI-assisted diagnostics and personalised medicine are making preventive healthcare more accessible and affordable.

As healthcare costs continue to rise, businesses offering cost-effective wellness and preventive health solutions are likely to benefit from strong consumer demand.

Clean Energy Creating Opportunities

India's push toward sustainability is opening up another massive business opportunity.

According to Anup Garg, founder and CEO of World of Circular Economy (WOCE), renewable energy and CleanTech are expected to be among the country's fastest-growing sectors over the next five years.

While solar energy, wind power, green hydrogen, energy storage and electric mobility continue to attract investment, Garg believes newer opportunities are emerging around carbon management.

As companies face increasing pressure to reduce emissions, demand is likely to grow for businesses that help measure, manage and monetise carbon reductions through carbon credits and sustainability initiatives.

That means opportunities extend far beyond power generation. Consulting, technology solutions, waste reduction, sustainable manufacturing and energy-efficiency services could all become attractive areas for entrepreneurs.

With India pursuing ambitious net-zero goals and investing heavily in sustainable infrastructure, CleanTech is increasingly becoming both an environmental imperative and an economic opportunity.

Expertise Over Deep Pockets

The common thread across many of these emerging sectors is that they reward expertise more than deep pockets.

Whether it is building AI tools, creating wellness products, serving pet owners, tackling loneliness or helping businesses cut carbon emissions, the biggest opportunities may lie in solving specific problems for specific audiences.

As Sharma pointed out, in a country as large and diverse as India, even a niche can be a very big business.