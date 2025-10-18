Sundar Pichai Recalls Train Rides In India, Calls Vizag "Beautiful Coastal Town"

A few days ago, Google announced that it would invest $15 billion over five years to establish an artificial intelligence data centre in Andhra Pradesh, marking its largest investment ever in India. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian described the Andhra Pradesh facility as the company's “largest AI hub” outside the United States, according to a report in Reuters.

Now, in connection with this investment, Google CEO Sundar Pichai reflected on his childhood train journeys through south India, highlighting the coastal town of Visakhapatnam, or Vizag, as a place of special significance. During a conversation with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Pichai said, “I used to take this train through the south of India and there's this town called Vizag. It's a beautiful coastal town.”

Pichai highlighted Vizag's new significance with Google's largest-ever artificial intelligence investment outside the United States. He said the $15 billion project, which will include a 1-gigawatt-plus AI data centre powered 80% by clean energy, represents a chance to “transform a region like that.”

He said it was a proud moment to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the initiative, adding, “It really meant a lot to be able to call the prime minister who really cares about developing the country.”

Pichai emphasised that the initiative aligns with his belief in providing access to technology as a force for change, mirroring the transformative impact he experienced in his own life. He said, “With AI, I think, we have a chance to do a step even more,” underlining the potential of technology to reshape opportunities for communities like Vizag.

Pichai also reflected on his upbringing in South India, saying that it instilled “strong family values” and an “extraordinary focus on learning and knowledge.”

He also recalled the challenges of limited access to technology, saying, “I had to wait for every piece of technology for a long time… waited five years to get a rotary phone,” and how such early experiences shaped his appreciation for the transformative power of technology. Watch the entire conversation here.

Google has committed around $85 billion this year to build the data centre in Visakhapatnam, reported Reuters.