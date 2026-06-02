Amid Layoffs In US, Nvidia To Hire H-1B Talent, Salary Up To Rs 4.64 Crore

For thousands of Indian tech professionals in the US, the past year has felt like living on a countdown clock. A layoff doesn't just mean losing a paycheck. It can also mean losing the right to stay in the country.

Under US immigration rules, most H-1B workers get just 60 days to find another employer willing to sponsor their visa after losing a job. Miss that window, and they could be forced to leave the country.

This reality has become increasingly common as major technology companies cut jobs and slowed foreign hiring. Companies including Meta, Google, Amazon and others have either reduced hiring or laid off employees amid a push towards artificial intelligence.

Against this backdrop, Nvidia has emerged as a rare bright spot. The artificial intelligence giant is not only continuing to hire foreign talent, but is also increasing its H-1B intake at a time when many rivals are pulling back.

According to recent federal filings, Nvidia has secured certification for around 1,200 H-1B positions during the first two quarters of fiscal 2026, up from roughly 1,000 during the same period last year.

The contrast with other tech giants is striking.

Google's approved H-1B hires fell to around 2,200 from 5,100 a year earlier, while Amazon's approvals dropped to roughly 4,300 from 6,100 over the same period, according to the data compiled by Business Insider.

For Indian professionals, the development carries extra significance.

Nvidia H-1B Hiring: How Will It Benefit Indian Techies

India remains by far the largest source of H-1B talent in the United States. USCIS-linked data shows Indians account for roughly 71-73 per cent of all approved H-1B beneficiaries. This makes them the backbone of America's skilled technology workforce. In simple terms, when H-1B hiring rises, Indian engineers are usually among the biggest beneficiaries.

The hiring push also comes at a time when Nvidia has become one of the most sought-after employers in the world. The company sits at the centre of the global AI boom. The chips by Nvidia powers everything from ChatGPT-like models to large-scale data centres.

Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, himself an immigrant born in Taiwan, has repeatedly highlighted the importance of immigrant talent to the company's growth.

Nvidia H-1B Hiring: Eye-popping Pay Packages

Federal filings reveal that Nvidia is willing to pay top dollar to attract AI and engineering talent. These figures only represent base salaries and exclude stock grants and bonuses, which can significantly increase overall compensation.

A software engineer can earn up to $391,000, which translates to roughly Rs 3.72 crore annually.

Research scientists can earn as much as $356,500 or about Rs 3.39 crore.

Product managers can make up to $379,500 or around Rs 3.61 crore, while hardware engineering managers can earn up to $368,000, equivalent to nearly Rs 3.50 crore.

Director-level roles are even more lucrative. Nvidia's architecture directors can earn up to $488,750, translating to approximately Rs 4.64 crore a year in base salary alone.

Among the highest-paying technical roles are distinguished AI algorithms engineers, who can receive up to $471,500 (around Rs 4.48 crore), and principal systems software engineers, whose salaries can reach $431,250 (about Rs 4.10 crore).

The hiring focus spans AI research, software engineering, chip design, cloud infrastructure and customer-facing technical roles, highlighting Nvidia's aggressive push to stay ahead in the AI race.

Concerns Far From Over For H-1B Workers

The broader H-1B landscape, however, remains uncertain.

Recent policy changes, rising compliance requirements and tougher scrutiny have made companies more cautious about sponsoring foreign workers. Several large technology firms have reduced H-1B filings as costs and regulatory hurdles increased.

For many Indian engineers navigating layoffs, visa anxiety and an increasingly unpredictable immigration system, the Nvidia's hiring plans offer something that has been in short supply lately -- a sense of opportunity.