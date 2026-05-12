Bhopal Man Accused Of 'Love Jihad', Beaten Up, Ink, Cow Dung Thrown At Face

A Muslim man was brutally assaulted, publicly humiliated, and smeared with ink and cow dung by members of a Hindu organisation inside a Bhopal hotel on Sunday evening over mere suspicions surrounding his relationship with a Hindu woman.

The shocking episode unfolded when the activists stormed into a hotel after allegedly receiving information that a Muslim man and Hindu woman were staying together. What followed was a scene that many are describing as an alarming display of mob justice.

Members of the Hindu organisation forcibly entered the hotel room, dragged out the couple, and accused the man of involvement in so-called "Love Jihad". Despite the woman repeatedly asserting that she was in a consensual live-in relationship with the man for the past five years, the mob allegedly refused to relent.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Arif Khan of Jahangirabad, was beaten, stripped to a semi-nude condition, and had his face blackened with ink and cow dung before being paraded and handed over to police.

At the police station, the woman reportedly from Ayodhyanagar clearly informed authorities that she had willingly come to meet Arif and faced no coercion, sexual misconduct, or forced religious conversion. She stated that due to restrictions at her residence on male visitors, the couple had chosen to meet privately at the hotel. She also declined to file any complaint against Arif.

While no criminal case was registered regarding the assault due to the absence of formal complaints, police investigations revealed that Arif Khan has a substantial criminal history, with more than half a dozen cases involving fraud, theft, and criminal breach of trust registered across multiple Bhopal police stations, along with five pending court cases. Police confirmed that Arif had recently been released on bail. Govindpura Station in-charge Awadhesh Singh Tomar stated that all involved parties were counselled and later released, with stern warnings issued to maintain social harmony.

The incident also raises a larger question about the gap between allegation and judicial outcome in such cases. State government data presented in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly shows that between January 2020 and July 2025, 283 cases were registered under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act. Indore recorded the highest number with 74 cases, followed by Bhopal with 33. However, 197 cases are still pending in courts. Of the 86 cases where investigations were completed and verdicts delivered, 50 ended in acquittal, while convictions were secured in only seven cases.