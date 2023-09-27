Man Tied To Pole, Beaten To Death With Sticks In Delhi On Theft Suspicion

Muslim Man Beaten To Death: Israr died at home before they could take him to a hospital.

A Muslim man died after being brutally beaten by some unidentified men in Northeast Delhi yesterday over the suspicion of theft.

Police said Israr Ahmed, 26, was tied to a pole and beaten with sticks in Nand Nagri area yesterday morning by a group of men who accused him of theft.

The video of the incident, which is in wide circulation on social media now, shows Israr tied to a pole as the men take turns to hit him with sticks.

Israr cries in pain and pleads, but the men continue to thrash him mercilessly, the video shows.

His father Abdul Wajid told the police that their neighbour later brought him home and informed him about the incident.

When he reached home he found injury marks all over Israr's body. Mr Wajid said his son died at home before they could take him to a hospital.

Denying a communal angel, police said that initial investigation suggests that the men who attacked Israr were from both communities,

Officials said that a case has been filed and some accused have been identified while efforts are on to identify others. "We will arrest them soon," officials said.