Hindu Groups Object To Muslim Coordinator For 'Ram Barat' In Madhya Pradesh

A controversy erupted in Gwalior after Hindu organisations objected to the nomination of former councilor Noor Alam 'Guddu' Warsi, a Muslim and state vice president of the BJP Minority Morcha, as one of the coordinators of the annual Shri Ram Barat procession. The event, organised under the Shri Ramlila Chal Samaroh Samiti at Phoolbagh grounds in Gwalior, is a key highlight of the ongoing Ramlila celebrations.

The committee had appointed three coordinators for this year's procession: Ramnarayan Mishra, Guddu Warsi, and Sanjay Katthal. However, the inclusion of Warsi's name on the official posters triggered backlash.

Several Hindu organisations expressed anger, arguing that a non-Hindu should not be entrusted with responsibilities in a festival deeply rooted in Hindu tradition.

Following the backlash, social media campaigns and protests intensified. Posters condemning Warsi's appointment appeared across parts of the city, while Hindu Jagran Manch leader Manish Upadhyay called upon Ram devotees through Facebook to register their opposition by directly contacting the festival's chief patron, former MLA Ramesh Agarwal, a close supporter of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Under mounting pressure, the former MLA issued an official order removing Warsi from the post. Speaking to NDTV, he said, "Since the Bajrang Dal and Hindu Jagran Manch were opposing it, we decided to remove him".

Reacting to the controversy, Guddu Warsi maintained a conciliatory tone. "I received information that some people objected to my holding the position. I have no objection because serving God requires no position. I have faith in Shri Ram and have been actively participating in the Ramlila for the past 25 years. I will continue to have faith and participate as I always have," he said.

Representatives of Hindu groups, however, insisted on stricter measures.

Manoj Rajak of the Bajrang Dal said, "Someone from a Hindu organisation should have been appointed. If they hadn't removed him, we would have taken action ourselves. People from outside the faith have no business in Hindu festivals. We also demand that such people be removed from the party."

The Shri Ram Barat procession, scheduled to begin from the Sanatan Dharma Mandir, remains a major religious attraction in Gwalior. Despite the controversy, organisers have assured devotees that the event will proceed as planned.