Yamaha Recalls Over 3 Lakh Units Of RayZR, Fascino Scooters In India

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. has issued a recall for the 125 cc hybrid scooters manufactured by the brand between May 2, 2024, and September 3, 2025. The recall affects 3,06,635 units of the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooters sold in India. It pertains to a potential issue with the front brake caliper, which limits the brake's functionality under certain operating conditions.

The brand says that customer safety is its top priority, and affected parts will be replaced at no cost to all vehicles involved in this campaign. Customers can verify if their vehicle is affected by visiting the Service section of the India Yamaha Motor website. In the Maintenance tab, users should select "Voluntary Recall Campaign" and enter their chassis number in the Scooter 125 section to check their vehicle's eligibility for the recall.

Affected customers can also visit their nearest authorized Yamaha showroom or contact the company's toll-free helpline. The replacement procedure will be performed at authorized Yamaha showrooms free of charge.

Even with the recall, updated versions of the 125cc hybrid lineup remain available for purchase across India. These models now feature an Enhanced Power Assist system that uses hybrid technology and a high-performance battery to deliver consistent torque and improved acceleration, especially during initial takeoff, when carrying loads, and on inclines.

The Yamaha Fascino S 125 Fi Hybrid with Colour TFT and TBT navigation is priced at Rs 1,02,790, while the standard Fascino S 125 Fi Hybrid comes at Rs 95,850, and the most affordable of all, the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid starts at Rs 80,750. Meanwhile, the Yamaha RayZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid is priced at Rs 92,970, and the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid at Rs 79,340. (all prices ex-showroom)

All scooters are powered by a 125cc air-cooled, fuel-injected Blue Core Hybrid engine. This unit is tuned to produce 8 hp of power and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. They come equipped with telescopic front suspension and a unit swing at the rear end.