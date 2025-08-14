Yamaha Fascino 125, RayZR 125 Updated With New Colors And Features, Check Details

Yamaha has announced an update for its 125cc Fi Hybrid scooter range. The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid now come equipped with advanced smart features and vibrant colour options, offering riders a more connected, stylish, and dynamic riding experience.

The 2025 Yamaha Hybrid scooter lineup now features the 'Enhanced Power Assist' function, a smarter, performance-driven system built on Yamaha's true hybrid technology. Powered by a high-performance battery, it delivers sustained high torque, resulting in stronger acceleration and improved performance-especially when starting from standstill, carrying loads, or climbing inclines. Complemented by the Smart Motor Generator (SMG) technology, Silent Start, and Stop & Start System (SSS), and is claimed to offer class-leading fuel efficiency along with superior ride comfort.

Additionally, the premium variant - Fascino S, now features a Colour TFT Instrument Cluster equipped with Turn-by-Turn (TBT) Navigation, adding to the convenience and connectivity of its riders. The Colour TFT instrument cluster offers seamless smartphone connectivity through the Y-Connect app, enabling riders to stay connected on the go. Integrated with Google Maps, it supports Turn-by-Turn (TBT) navigation, providing real-time directions, intersection alerts, navigation index, and road names.

Color TFT Instrument Cluster equipped with Turn-by-Turn (TBT) Navigation

Complementing the recent feature upgrades, the Fascino S 125 Fi Hybrid is now available in a Matte Grey colour. The disc-brake variant of Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid sports a refreshing Metallic Light Green, while the drum-brake variant gets a Metallic White. Alongside, the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Street Rally is offered in a Matte Grey Metallic hue, and the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid in disc variant features a sporty Silver White Cocktail shade.

These Yamaha Fascino 125 and the RayZR 125 scooters are also equipped with telescopic suspension, side stand engine cut-off switch, 21-litre under-seat storage, E20 fuel compatibility, and improved fuel efficiency. The Fascino S and RayZR Street Rally variants additionally offer the Answer Back feature and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL).

Here are the mode-wise prices of the scooters: