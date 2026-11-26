Suzuki has revived the Ignis nameplate internationally for an all-new compact EV, which will go on sale in Europe and other markets from summer 2027. The production version of the Vision E-Sky concept shown at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, the Ignis EV shares its HEARTECT-e platform with the e Vitara and comes with a 26 kWh battery powering a front-axle-mounted electric motor.

Suzuki Ignis EV: Powertrain

The Suzuki Ignis EV is built on the EV-specific HEARTECT-e architecture and gets ventilated disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear. It has a 26 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that offers a WLTP-claimed range of 310km.

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The battery is paired with a front-axle-mounted (FWD) electric motor that produces 91 hp and 133 Nm. While charging details of the Ignis EV are yet to be revealed, the Japan-spec E-Sky supports up to 50kW DC fast charging, which can top up the battery from 0-80 percent in 25 minutes.

Suzuki Ignis EV: Design

At the rear, the Suzuki Ignis EV comes with LED tail-lights that mimic the LED DRLs at the front. The turn indicators and reverse lights are halogen units, with a roof-mounted spoiler and a rear windscreen wiper and washer as well.

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Compared to the discontinued combustion-powered Ignis, the EV version is 130mm shorter and 125mm narrower. However, it is 40mm taller and has a 25mm longer wheelbase, giving it a more compact footprint while still offering practical interior space.

Suzuki Ignis EV: Interior

Inside, the Suzuki Ignis EV gets a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, a semi-digital driver's display and a 3-spoke steering wheel with physical buttons. The dashboard has cup holders, slim touch-enabled AC controls and a physical scroller to change the infotainment volume.

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The drive selector is mounted on the dashboard to save space, with the centre console getting 45-watt charging ports and storage areas. The seats have fixed headrests and fabric upholstery, with features such as push-button start/stop, heated front seats and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging potentially spotted.

Indian Context

There is no word on whether the all-electric Ignis will be offered in India. However, if Maruti brings it to the country, it is likely to use a different name, as the 'Ignis' nameplate failed to gain traction in the market and was discontinued in April 2026.

Maruti is developing an affordable entry-level electric hatchback, codenamed Y2V, and the Suzuki Ignis EV could fit the bill. While there is no official confirmation of its India launch, it could rival the MG Comet EV if introduced to the market.