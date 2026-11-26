The BBC has confirmed that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will lead the new presenting line-up for Top Gear, with filming set to begin in 2027 and the show returning to screens in 2028. The announcement marks the programme's revival four years after it went off air following Andrew Flintoff's serious crash during filming in 2022.

Ramsay's History With Top Gear

Ramsay is no stranger to the show, having appeared as a guest on three occasions: in the show's first series in 2002, its eighth series in 2006 and its 23rd series in 2017. His best lap of the Top Gear track was 1 minute 46.3 seconds at the wheel of a Chevrolet Lacetti, earning him seventh place on the show's 'Star In A Reasonably Priced Car' leaderboard.

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The 60-year-old chef made his name in the culinary world before achieving even greater fame on TV with shows like Hell's Kitchen. Ramsay is also well known for his collection of exotica, which currently includes a Ferrari F40.

What New Series Will Look Like

The Stig returns to offer Ramsay some silent but important on-screen backup, though there's no word yet on who the other presenters might be. The BBC promises "epic adventures, daring tests and spectacular stunts," suggesting the central premise of the show won't change, even if the bodies in front of the camera are new.

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Filming is scheduled to take place across the UK and internationally in 2027, with the iconic Top Gear Test Track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey once again serving as the show's home and base. The first of the new shows won't air until 2028, giving the production team plenty of time to get things right.

Gordon Ramsay's Connection

Ramsay's appointment brings a fresh face to a show that has seen its fair share of presenter changes over the years. His fiery personality and well-known love of cars could give the revived Top Gear a new energy, even as the format stays familiar.

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What Led To The Show Being Axed

The wheels came off when Flintoff was horrifically injured while driving a Morgan 3 Wheeler at the test track in 2022. The Morgan flipped over, and Flintoff was dragged along the ground for 50 m, leaving him with permanent facial scars. The show was axed, and Flintoff later reached a confidential settlement with the BBC believed to be worth 9 million pounds.

Top Gear refused to stay dead, though. Plans to revive the UK version one more time were confirmed in August 2026, and now Ramsay's appointment gives the revival a clear face and a 2028 return date.