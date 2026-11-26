Hyundai Motor India has presented a new Bayon SUV to para-archer Sheetal Devi, honouring the 19-year-old's two gold medals and a silver at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya. The handover took place in Gurugram on November 25, 2026, and builds on Hyundai's formal association with the athlete as its brand ambassador.

Why Hyundai Chose Sheetal

Sheetal Devi returned from the Asian Para Games with gold in the individual and mixed-team events, alongside Toman Kumar, and silver in the women's compound doubles with Payal Nag. Hyundai recognised her success in an official statement after those Games, calling her achievements exceptional.

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The company's involvement did not begin with the November handover. Hyundai announced Sheetal as its brand ambassador on September 9, 2026, and said the partnership would cover campaigns, accessibility programmes and social initiatives. Its Samarth initiative has supported para-athletes and worked with the GoSports Foundation.

Hyundai described the Bayon as a token of appreciation for Sheetal's sporting accomplishments and her role in championing inclusion, empowerment and excellence. The gesture puts the spotlight on a successful athlete while also reinforcing Hyundai's commitment to para-sports.

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Hyundai Bayon

The Bayon is Hyundai's new five-seat SUV, launched on October 26, 2026, with a starting price of Rs 9,99,900 (ex-showroom). It is positioned between the Venue and the Creta, with a 4,245 mm length and 2,600 mm wheelbase intended to provide meaningful cabin space.

Power comes from a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 115 hp and 143.8 Nm, with a choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or an intelligent variable transmission. Depending on the variant, the Bayon offers two 12.3-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a powered driver's seat and a Bose sound system. Six airbags and electronic stability control are standard.

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There has been no public confirmation that the Bayon handed to Sheetal has specially adapted driving controls or other personal modifications. Hyundai has not publicly identified the exact trim or equipment specification of the Bayon gifted to Sheetal. The company's focus, however, has been on recognising her achievements and using the occasion to highlight its broader commitment to inclusion and empowerment.