Toyota's updated Innova Hycross is now on sale in India, with the flex-fuel strong-hybrid range spanning G-SLF, GX, VX, and ZX grades, while the petrol model continues in GX trim with selected upgrades. Hybrid prices start at Rs 19.99 lakh and extend to Rs 31.99 lakh, ex-showroom, with bookings opening on November 26, 2026.

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Powertrain

The Innova Hycross facelift is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine for both petrol and hybrid versions. The petrol GX produces 127 kW (approximately 170 bhp) at 6,600 rpm and 206 Nm at 4,400-4,600 rpm, using a Direct Shift CVT with sequential shift.

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The fifth-generation strong-hybrid system delivers a maximum output of 147 kW (approximately 197 bhp), with engine torque rated at 188 Nm and the electric motor developing 206 Nm. The hybrid uses an e-Drive transmission with sequential shift and a 56-cell lithium-ion battery, and supports E20-E85 ethanol-petrol blends.

G-SLF: Entry-Level Hybrid

The entry-level G-SLF hybrid is available in seven- and eight-seat configurations at Rs 19.99 lakh. Its defining specification is the 80 kmph speed limiter, which is standard on this grade.

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Equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels with 205/65 tyres, projector LED headlamps, LED rear combination lamps and manually controlled air-conditioning. The cabin gets black fabric upholstery, a 17.8 cm information display and an 8-inch touchscreen audio system with four speakers. Push-button start is included, but the brochure lists no smart-entry function, reverse camera, telematics or SOS e-call for this grade. It also misses the panoramic sunroof and cruise control.

GX: More Convenience

GX hybrid costs Rs 23.99 lakh for the seven-seater and Rs 24.04 lakh for the eight-seater. It retains the smaller infotainment screen, 17.8 cm information display, four-speaker audio system and manual air-conditioning.

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Compared with the G-SLF, GX adds convenience features including smart entry, a reverse parking camera, telematics and SOS e-call. It also does away with the 80 kmph speed limiter. Both configurations use black fabric upholstery, with seven-seat versions featuring second-row captain's chairs and eight-seat versions getting a split bench. The petrol GX continues at Rs 19.59 lakh for the seven-seater and Rs 19.64 lakh for the eight-seater.

VX: The Comfort Upgrade

VX brings a substantial increase in cabin equipment, with prices set at Rs 28.79 lakh for the seven-seater and Rs 28.84 lakh for the eight-seater. It gets a 31.2 cm infotainment screen and a similarly sized digital instrument display, along with six speakers and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

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Other additions include a panoramic sunroof, automatic front climate control, automatic rear blower control and rear retractable sunshades. VX also gains a panoramic view monitor, cruise control, paddle shifters and tyre-pressure monitoring. Interior upgrades include a soft-touch dashboard, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, blue ambient illumination and chestnut-and-black fabric upholstery. Toyota Safety Sense is not offered on VX.

ZX: Full Package

The ZX grade, priced at Rs 31.99 lakh, adds Toyota Safety Sense, including dynamic radar cruise control, lane trace assist, pre-collision assistance, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and automatic high beam. This is the only variant in the line-up to get the full ADAS suite.

Six airbags, vehicle stability control, hill-start assist, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, ABS with EBD, and front and rear parking sensors are listed across the lineup. ISOFIX mounts and adjustable head restraints are also included.

Who Buys What

The G-SLF's 80 km/h speed limiter is a notable distinction, making it clear that this variant is aimed at fleet or commercial use rather than private buyers. For those seeking more comfort and safety, the VX and ZX grades offer a much richer feature set, with the ZX being the only one to get Toyota Safety Sense.