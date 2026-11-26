Four years after the BBC paused Top Gear, the popular motoring series is being revived, with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay announced as the lead host of its new presenting line-up. The celebrity chef will take over from previous host Freddie Flintoff, the former England cricketer who suffered a horrific car crash while shooting the show in 2022, resulting in serious facial and rib injuries. The series was halted a year later, following an investigation into the incident.

The new show, however, will not be back on TV screens before 2028. While Ramsay has been announced, the rest of the slate of co-presenters is still being kept under wraps.

In a statement, Ramsay said he had always been a car lover and that he intended to bring "fresh energy and ambition" to the show, alongside a dash of entertainment.

"My love affair with cars began as a child, growing up a field away from Silverstone, where I would climb over the fences and sneak in for a glimpse of the racing," Ramsay was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"At its very best Top Gear has always been about the unexpected, surprising, entertaining and just the right amount of chaos. That's the spirit we want to build on. It's an incredibly exciting opportunity, and I genuinely can't wait to get started," he added.

Ramsay is no stranger to TV, having earned an Emmy nomination in 2017 for Outstanding Host for a Reality Competition Program as host of MasterChef Junior. He has starred in multiple cooking shows such as Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares and Next Level Chef.

"Gordon's fierce and fearless approach makes him a natural fit, and we're thrilled that audiences will see him in the driving seat as the show speeds into its next exciting era," said Ed Havard, BBC's director of entertainment.

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Top Gear: History

Originally launched in 1977, Top Gear grew into one of the BBC's flagship hits. However, the show truly became a global phenomenon in the 2000s when Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May took over the mantle and arguably forever changed how automotive content is served to the masses.

The show carefully managed to balance controversies with astute automotive journalism. Clarkson and producer Andy Wilman were largely responsible for the show's evolution. Instead of the magazine treatment that had been in place since the 1970s, the pair proposed anchoring it from a studio. A live audience undeniably added energy and pace.

Celebrity guests were also added to the format, which became an instant hit with the audience and ratings shot through the roof. However, after Clarkson punched a crew member in 2015, he and his co-hosts, Hammond and May, left to join Amazon on its new motoring series The Grand Tour.

They were replaced by presenter Chris Evans and Friends actor Matt LeBlanc, but failed to win over fans in the same way as their predecessors. The show enjoyed a brief revival with Flintoff's return, but the accident put a spanner in the works.