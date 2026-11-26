Norton Motorcycles' Atlas adventure motorcycle has been spied testing in India multiple times. The latest spy shots reveal the bike seen with a rear top box that is available as an accessory in the UK. The sighting comes ahead of the Atlas's expected launch in India, where it will primarily rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750.

Norton Atlas Test Mule

The test mule appears to be the Matrix Black colour variant, with the bike looking identical to the Atlas sold overseas. The rear top box, which is available as an accessory in the UK, suggests that Norton is preparing the bike for India-specific testing and possibly for launch.

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The Atlas is equipped with a twin-projector LED headlamp, distinctive LED DRLs, cornering lights and puddle lamps. It has a large windshield, hand guards, sporty rear-view mirrors and a stepped seat, with the fuel tank, shoulder extensions and side panels seamlessly integrated for a contemporary design approach.

Norton Atlas: Powertrain

The Norton Atlas is equipped with a liquid-cooled, 585cc, DOHC 270-degree crank parallel-twin engine with multi-point fuel injection and ride-by-wire throttle. The engine generates 70 hp and 57.5 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch.

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The Atlas also comes with a bi-directional quickshifter, adding to its performance credentials. The bike's steel trellis frame and cast aluminium swingarm are paired with fully adjustable KYB 43mm USD forks and a KYB monoshock with full hydraulic adjustment, both offering 180mm of travel.

Norton Atlas: Rivals

In India, the Norton Atlas will primarily rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750, which was recently introduced in the UK and is expected to be launched in India at the upcoming Motoverse. The Himalayan 750 uses a 743cc parallel-twin engine that generates 55 hp and 63 Nm of torque.

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Pricing and Positioning

In terms of acquisition cost, the Norton Atlas is priced in the range of GBP 8,250 to GBP 9,450 (Rs 9.98 lakh to Rs 11.44 lakh), while the Himalayan 750 is available in the UK in the price range of GBP 6,999 to GBP 8,699 (Rs 8.47 lakh to Rs 10.53 lakh). The Atlas will be positioned as a more premium offering in India as well.