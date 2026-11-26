Ford India has shared a video of the third-generation Endeavour on social media driving through a desert. The throwback video of the SUV asked users to share their favourite "Ford moment" for a chance to be featured. However, the reaction from social media users did not come in a positive tone for the American vehicle manufacturer.

"Fast, fearless and completely unstoppable. This #ThrowbackThursday reel by @dronevisuals_ is a rush of pure energy, speed & power. Think your Ford moment deserves the spotlight? Use #FordMoments & get a chance to be featured," said the caption on the post. It has sparked a wave of reactions from social media users, many of whom are asking why Ford is promoting a vehicle it no longer sells in India.

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Social Media Reacts

Comments on the post have been blunt, with users asking why Ford is "ragebaiting Indian customers" and urging the company to "just tell us if you're coming back or not so that we can move on." Others have criticised the brand for sharing "glittering videos" while existing owners are still waiting for service commitments to be met.

The reactions reflect a broader frustration among Ford owners and enthusiasts, who feel the company has moved on from India without addressing the concerns of those who bought its vehicles. The Endeavour, in particular, holds a special place in the hearts of many Indian buyers, making the video's timing especially pointed.

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Last Ford Endeavour Sold In India

The last Ford Endeavour sold in India was the third-generation model, which was discontinued in 2021 as part of Ford's broader exit from the Indian market. Ford announced on September 9, 2021, that it would cease manufacturing vehicles for sale in India, with sales of the Endeavour and other models ending once existing dealer inventories were sold.

The Endeavour had been a staple of Ford's Indian line-up since 2003, offering a blend of rugged capability and premium comfort that made it a favourite among SUV buyers. Its discontinuation marked the end of an era for Ford in India.

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Ford's Exit From India

Ford's exit from India was driven by a combination of factors, including operating losses of more than $2 billion over 10 years and weak demand for its new vehicles. The company announced it would wind down operations at its Sanand plant by Q4 2021 and its Chennai engine and vehicle assembly plants by Q2 2022.

The decision affected thousands of employees, dealers and suppliers, with Ford working closely with those impacted to manage the transition. Despite the exit, Ford has continued to maintain a presence in India through its Ford Business Solutions team, which has expanded significantly since the restructuring.