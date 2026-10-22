New Benelli TRK 522 Launched In India At Rs 7.22 Lakh With Twin-Cylinder Engine

Benelli has expanded its adventure-touring range in India with the new TRK 552 and TRK 552X, priced at Rs 7.22 lakh and Rs 7.74 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom). A TRK 552X Limited Edition is also available at Rs 7.90 lakh, with bookings opening today, October 22, through authorised Benelli Keeway dealerships.

Engine And Performance

Both motorcycles are powered by a 554cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC parallel-twin engine producing 52 bhp at 8,500rpm and 49 Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. A six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch are standard across the range.

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The new models build on the touring formula established by the TRK 502 and TRK 502X, sharing their engine, frame, braking hardware and comfort equipment. The TRK 552 is aimed at riders who primarily cover roads and highways, while the TRK 552X adds a larger front wheel and greater ground clearance for those venturing beyond the tarmac.

Tech And Touring Comfort

A new 5-inch TFT instrument console is one of the main equipment upgrades, supporting Bluetooth connectivity and navigation with route planning, turn-by-turn directions, offline navigation, and trackback functionality. Both motorcycles also get a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, navigation screen mirroring, a gear indicator, USB charging and illuminated switchgear, with T-BOX connectivity offered as optional.

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Touring comfort receives particular attention, with heated grips and a heated seat standard on both models. Redesigned seats feature additional padding, while an adjustable handlebar allows riders to tailor their riding position.

Chassis And Brakes

The motorcycles are built around a tubular steel trellis frame with an aluminium swingarm, suspended by a 50mm Marzocchi upside-down front fork and a rear monoshock with adjustable preload. Braking hardware comprises twin 320mm floating discs at the front and a single 260mm rear disc, with Bosch dual-channel ABS as standard.

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The TRK 552 runs on 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels at both ends, fitted with Pirelli tyres measuring 120/70ZR17 at the front and 160/60ZR17 at the rear. Wheelbase is 1,505mm for both, with the main dimensional differences in seat height, ground clearance, and overall height reflecting the 552X's more adventure-oriented configuration.