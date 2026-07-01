Mahindra Sales Up 37% In June 2026; SUV Volumes Cross 60,000

Mahindra & Mahindra reported strong sales performance in June 2026, driven by robust demand across its automotive and farm equipment segments. The company recorded total vehicle sales of 1,06,207 units, marking a 37 per cent year-on-year increase compared to the same month last year.

Mahindra's domestic utility vehicle (SUV) sales stood at 60,393 units in June 2026, registering a 28 per cent growth over 47,306 units sold in June 2025. This is also the first time the company's monthly SUV volumes have crossed the 60,000-unit mark, highlighting strong demand in the segment.

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On a month-on-month basis, SUV sales grew by 4.1 per cent compared to 58,021 units sold in May 2026.

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The company's export performance saw significant improvement, with total vehicle exports rising to 5,918 units. This represents a 125 per cent increase over 2,634 units exported in June last year.

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Mahindra's commercial vehicle business also maintained positive momentum. Domestic sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) below 2 tonnes grew by 36 per cent to 3,508 units. The 2 to 3.5 tonne LCV segment recorded a 35 per cent increase, with sales reaching 22,568 units.

Three-wheeler sales also saw strong growth, rising 63 per cent to 13,820 units during the month.

Commenting on the performance, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "In June we achieved SUV sales of 60,393 units and LCV under 3.5T segment sales of 26,076 units delivering robust growth of 28% and 35%, respectively. The total vehicle sales stood at 1,06,207, a 37% YoY growth reflecting all-round demand traction across the portfolio."

Mahindra's farm equipment segment also reported steady growth. Domestic tractor sales stood at 58,177 units, up 12 per cent from 51,769 units in June 2025. Total tractor sales, including exports, reached 59,935 units, compared to 53,392 units last year. Tractor exports rose by 8 per cent to 1,758 units.