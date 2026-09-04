Kia Syros Flex Fuel Concept Unveiled In India

Kia India has unveiled the Syros Flex Fuel Vehicle, or FFV, concept, marking the company's first flex-fuel model for the Indian market. Based on the standard Kia Syros compact SUV, the concept is designed to run on petrol, ethanol, and different petrol-ethanol blends, including fuels with ethanol content of up to E85.

Kia Joins India's Flex-Fuel Push

The Syros FFV is part of Kia's effort to broaden its range of powertrain options in India. Alongside the flex-fuel concept, the company has also outlined plans for factory-fitted CNG Carens models and hybrid offerings, reflecting the industry's effort to respond to varied fuel preferences and higher ethanol-blending targets.

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Flex-fuel vehicles are engineered to operate on fuels with differing ethanol content. This means they can run on conventional petrol, high-ethanol petrol blends and, depending on the final specification, ethanol-rich fuel. Kia says the Syros FFV can operate on pure petrol, pure ethanol and mixed blends.

Kia becomes the second manufacturer in India to publicly showcase a flex-fuel passenger vehicle. Maruti Suzuki had earlier unveiled a flex-fuel Wagon R, as automakers prepare for higher ethanol use in the country's petrol supply.

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Kia Syros Flex Fuel Engine

The Kia Syros Flex Fuel concept uses a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, direct-injection turbo-petrol engine. Kia has not revealed the engine's power and torque figures in flex-fuel form.

To support petrol and ethanol blends, the automaker has revised the engine-management and fuel-related systems. Changes include modifications to the engine control unit, transmission control unit and fuel system. These adjustments are needed because ethanol has different combustion characteristics and can be more corrosive than conventional petrol.

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Unlike the conventional turbo-petrol Syros, which is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, the flex-fuel concept uses a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Whether this transmission will be carried into the eventual production model remains to be confirmed.

Kia Syros Flex Fuel Design And Cabin

Visually, the Syros FFV remains close to the standard SUV. It retains the boxy, tall-boy profile, ice-cube LED headlamps and daytime-running lights, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails and dual-tone bumpers. At the rear, it continues with the high-mounted L-shaped LED lighting signatures.

The cabin is also largely unchanged. It features the triple-screen dashboard layout, comprising digital instrumentation, a touchscreen infotainment unit and climate-control display. Physical controls remain on the centre console, alongside a wireless phone charger, the familiar gear selector and practical storage areas.

Production Model Awaited

Kia has described the Syros FFV as a concept but has indicated that a production flex-fuel version is planned for India. The company is yet to disclose its launch schedule, variants, claimed mileage, ethanol compatibility beyond E85, or the price premium over a comparable petrol automatic Syros.