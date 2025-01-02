Hyundai Creta Electric Unveiled; Check Range, Features, And More

Hyundai India has unveiled the Creta Electric SUV ahead of its launch on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Carrying forward the name of the popular ICE SUV, the new EV will be the brand's most affordable electric car in the Indian market. Earlier, the brand had the Kona electric in its EV lineup which was relatively more affordable compared to the flagship Ioniq 5. However, there has been a void in the lineup since it was discontinued. The new electric SUV is expected to fill the gap with competitive pricing and establish the brand in the flourishing market to compete against the likes of Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6e, and others.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Design

The design of the Hyundai Creta electric is heavily inspired by its ICE counterpart. However, it will have unique elements like closed off grille and charging port at the front end. It will also get new aerodynamic 17-inch alloy wheels as the part of the pack while the silhouette remains the same.

The brand has also added active air flaps to the mix to manage air flow around the SUV which is aimed at improving efficiency. To complement the design the brand is offering 8 monotone, and two dual-tone options including three matte colours.



Hyundai Creta Electric: Features

The cabin of the electric SUV draws inspiration from the Ioniq 5. It will come with a fully digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with new software and features. The brand will also offer an upgraded sound system and a three-spoke steering wheel as part of the package. Along with this, the Hyundai Creta electric is expected to have a long list of features with elements like digital key, Level 2 ADAS, TPMS, 360-degree camera, and more for safety of the occupants. All of these features will divide among four variants: Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Range, Powertrain

The Hyundai Creta Electric will have two battery pack options including a 42 kWh battery pack offering a range of 390 km on a single charge and a long range version with a 51.4 kWh battery pack offering a range of 473 km on a single charge. The charging options include a DC charger which can charge it from 10% to 80% in just 58 minutes (DC charging), while the 11kW Smart Connected Wall Box charger can charge from 10%-100% in 4 hours (AC Home Charging).