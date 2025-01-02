Kia Syros Bookings Start Tonight; Check Features, Specs, And More

Kia Syros, the South Korean brand's latest SUV for the Indian market made its debut on December 19, 2024. Placed between the Sonet and the Seltos in the brand's model lineup it is the fourth India-inspired product with a Kia badge. It is to be noted that the bookings for the SUV will initiate tonight from 12 am onward. The prospective consumers can book the SUV by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000. However, before you initiate the booking process, here are all the crucial details of the SUV.

The Kia Syros features a contemporary design. This is highlighted by the front fascia, featuring vertically stacked headlamps and daytime running lights (DRLs), along with a robust looking bumper. Additionally, a bonnet placed seemingly high gives the SUV a robust look. These elements seem to be inspired by the design of the brand's flagship EV9 model.



The side profile of the vehicle displays a tall and upright silhouette, with a black C-pillar that creates a floating roof illusion. Moreover, the brand has unveiled new alloy wheel designs. The rear styling parallels the front design, with L-shaped LED tail lights placed quite high at the back.

The exterior design is complemented by color options such as Intense Red, Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Glacier White Pearl, and Sparking Silver. It measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,665 mm in height. The width of the wheelbase is 2,550 mm. The SUV offers a bootspace of 465 liters.

Inside, the cabin of the Syros boasts a completely new layout, featuring a 30-inch panoramic display at the center. This display integrates the infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster located directly behind the newly designed two-spoke steering wheel, which has an off-centre logo. With a five-seat arrangement, the SUV seeks to provide a spacious and comfortable experience, further enhanced by a panoramic sunroof.

The SUV is packed with features like wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, power-adjustable driver seat, wireless charging, push-button start/stop, multi-zone climate control, a dedicated screen for air conditioning controls, a Harmon Kardon sound system, an electronic parking brake, a 60:40 split seat, ambient lighting, and more. For safety, the vehicle includes a 360-degree camera, six airbags, hill start assist, a set of Level 2 ADAS features, and additional technologies. All these offerings are divided into six trim levels: HTX+(O), HTX+, HTX, HTK+, HTK(O), and HTK.

The Kia Syros is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. Additionally, there will be an option for a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 113 hp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.