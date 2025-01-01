Hyundai India Records All-Time High Annual Sales Of Over 6 Lakh Units In 2024

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded its highest-ever yearly domestic sales of 6,05,433 units in CY 2024. HMIL achieved total sales of 7,64,119 units (Domestic + Export) in CY 2024. In December 2024, HMIL reported total monthly sales of 55,078 units, including 42,208 units from the domestic market and a total export of 12,870 units.Commenting on HMIL sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, "HMIL has managed to sustain sales momentum in 2024, despite strong headwinds faced by the industry at large. Achieving highest ever domestic sales three years in a row, reflects customers' preference for brand Hyundai as their trusted smart mobility solutions provider. Introduction of the innovative Hy-CNG Duo technology in 2024 resonated well with buyers, translating to the highest ever CNG contribution of 13.1% to HMIL's domestic sales in CY 2024, against 10.4% in CY 2023."He further added, "By achieving highest ever yearly domestic sales of 1,86,919 units, Hyundai CRETA continued to strengthen HMIL's position as an SUV leader, helping HMIL accomplish highest ever domestic SUV contribution of 67.6% in CY 2024. We are confident that the upcoming CRETA Electric will further expand the appeal of this Undisputed, Ultimate SUV."The automaker achieved a remarkable milestone in 2024, with SUVs contributing an all-time high of 67.6% to its domestic sales. The Hyundai Creta led the charge, setting a new benchmark with a record-breaking 1,86,919 units sold in a single year. Other popular models, including the Hyundai Venue and the Tucson, further strengthened the SUV sales. Additionally, HMIL reached another landmark with its CNG offerings, accounting for 13.1% of total domestic sales in 2024, driven by models like the Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Nios CNG.